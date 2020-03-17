INTO THE WOODS Cancelled At The Old Opera House

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Old Opera House Theatre Company will cancel their current production, Into the Woods sponsored by WVU Medicine.

The plan is to move this show to September, and have it open the Old Opera House's 2020-21 Season. After eight weeks of rehearsal, and countless hours spent building scenery and costumes, this decision was unfortunate, but not difficult in light of the current circumstances. It is in the best interest of our patrons and performers. We have a wonderfully supportive audience and do not want to put anyone at risk.

Those that have already purchased tickets to see Into the Woods, should contact the Old Opera House to have their reservations changed.

For more information visit www.oldoperahouse.org





