I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in June

Greenbrier Valley Theatre presents I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change in June.

Hilarious and upbeat, this musical revue answers all the questions you've ever asked, and some you never thought to, about love and relationships. The ludicrous aspects of modern dating are laid bare with songs like "Not Tonight, I'm Busy, Busy, Busy," "Whatever Happened to Baby's Parents?" and "And Now the Parents" and guarantees to have audience members rolling over laughing at the absurdity.

Performances run June 17-26, 2022.

Learn more at

.