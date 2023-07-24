Contemporary Youth Arts Company to Present THE BLOB Beginning This Week

Get ready for a spine-tingling experience as "The Blob, bursts onto the musical stage, delivering an unforgettable evening of music, dance, romance, and special effects! With a stellar cast of local performers including Nik Tidquist, Julia Carriger, Mattie Connelly, Austin Susman, Caroline Chamness, and a talented ensemble of singers, dancers, and musicians, this production promises to leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

First performed in 2005 and inspired by the 1958 Horror Classic, this musical adaptation features twenty original songs penned by the renowned local duo Mark Scarpelli and Dan Kehde. Audiences can expect thrilling tunes such as "Duck and Cover," "Midnight Monster Marathon," "A Boy To Hold Me," "Little Moon" and the unforgettable ear worm "It Ate Nurse Kate."

"Down in the trenches, sweating and giving it our all - that's how we bring 'The Blob' to life!" says Director and Playwright Dan Kehde sharing his excitement for the upcoming show. "There's no glamour or pretense here-just pure entertainment and an immersive, up-close-and-personal experience that breaks the mold of traditional theater."

"In a word, it's an adventure!" Music Director Grant Jacobs adds, "I really think particularly that it's something that that Mark (Scarpelli) would have been proud of; what we're working on and the approach that we're taking to the music that he wrote."

"The Blob" is produced by the Contemporary Youth Arts Company and will be performed at the Elk City Playhouse located at 218 Washington St. W. Charleston, WV on the following dates: Friday, July 28, 7:00 pm; Saturday, July 29, 7:00 pm; Sunday, July 30, 2:00 pm; Friday, August 4, 7:00 pm; and Saturday, August 5, 7:00 pm.

Tickets are priced at $15.00 for Adults and $10.00 for Students/Seniors. Secure your seats in advance through online booking at Click Here or purchase them at the door. Due to limited seating, we highly recommend early ticket purchases to avoid disappointment.

The Blob: Scarpelli & Kehde's Musical Comedy

Dates: 7:00 PM July 28, 29, August 4,5 and 2pm July 30

Location: The Elk City Playhouse: 218 W Washington St, Charleston, WV 25302

For tickets, Click Here.

CYAC (Contemporary Youth Arts Company) was first founded in 1995 by Dan & Penny Kehde to provide teenagers in the Charleston area access to the performing arts in a drug free environment. Since its inception, CYAC has produced over 500 main stage performances as and performed touring social action plays for over 50,000 students and community members across the state.