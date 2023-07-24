Contemporary Youth Arts Company to Present THE BLOB Beginning This Week

Performances begin this Friday, June 28.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 1 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 2 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 3 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
FRANKENSTEIN Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in October Photo 4 FRANKENSTEIN Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in October

Contemporary Youth Arts Company to Present THE BLOB Beginning This Week

Get ready for a spine-tingling experience as "The Blob, bursts onto the musical stage, delivering an unforgettable evening of music, dance, romance, and special effects! With a stellar cast of local performers including Nik Tidquist, Julia Carriger, Mattie Connelly, Austin Susman, Caroline Chamness, and a talented ensemble of singers, dancers, and musicians, this production promises to leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

First performed in 2005 and inspired by the 1958 Horror Classic, this musical adaptation features twenty original songs penned by the renowned local duo Mark Scarpelli and Dan Kehde. Audiences can expect thrilling tunes such as "Duck and Cover," "Midnight Monster Marathon," "A Boy To Hold Me," "Little Moon" and the unforgettable ear worm "It Ate Nurse Kate."

"Down in the trenches, sweating and giving it our all - that's how we bring 'The Blob' to life!" says Director and Playwright Dan Kehde sharing his excitement for the upcoming show. "There's no glamour or pretense here-just pure entertainment and an immersive, up-close-and-personal experience that breaks the mold of traditional theater."

"In a word, it's an adventure!" Music Director Grant Jacobs adds, "I really think particularly that it's something that that Mark (Scarpelli) would have been proud of; what we're working on and the approach that we're taking to the music that he wrote."

"The Blob" is produced by the Contemporary Youth Arts Company and will be performed at the Elk City Playhouse located at 218 Washington St. W. Charleston, WV on the following dates: Friday, July 28, 7:00 pm; Saturday, July 29, 7:00 pm; Sunday, July 30, 2:00 pm; Friday, August 4, 7:00 pm; and Saturday, August 5, 7:00 pm.

Tickets are priced at $15.00 for Adults and $10.00 for Students/Seniors. Secure your seats in advance through online booking at Click Here or purchase them at the door. Due to limited seating, we highly recommend early ticket purchases to avoid disappointment.

The Blob: Scarpelli & Kehde's Musical Comedy

Dates: 7:00 PM July 28, 29, August 4,5 and 2pm July 30
Location: The Elk City Playhouse: 218 W Washington St, Charleston, WV 25302
For tickets, Click Here.

CYAC (Contemporary Youth Arts Company) was first founded in 1995 by Dan & Penny Kehde to provide teenagers in the Charleston area access to the performing arts in a drug free environment. Since its inception, CYAC has produced over 500 main stage performances as and performed touring social action plays for over 50,000 students and community members across the state.




RELATED STORIES - West Virginia

1
Experience the Award-Winning Musical KINKY BOOTS in Hagerstown MD Photo
Experience the Award-Winning Musical KINKY BOOTS in Hagerstown MD

Discover the highly acclaimed musical 'Kinky Boots' coming to Hagerstown MD at the historic Maryland Theatre. Experience the heartwarming story of Charlie and Lola as they embark on a journey of self-discovery and acceptance. Don't miss this spectacular production featuring award-winning talent and unforgettable performances.

2
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in December Photo
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in December

In Charles Dickens’ timeless masterpiece, Ebenezer Scrooge must face the ghosts of his past, the reality of his present and the grim future that awaits him. With the help of three holiday Ghosts, Scrooge goes on a journey of self-discovery that teaches him the value of generosity, kindness and brotherhood. This innovative new production is guaranteed to satisfy the young and young at heart during the holiday season.

3
FRANKENSTEIN Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in October Photo
FRANKENSTEIN Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in October

Frankenstein comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre this October. Performances run October 13-28.

4
STEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in September Photo
STEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in September

Steel Magnolias comes to Greenbrier Valley Theatre in September. Performances run September 1-9, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Character Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video Character Breakdown: THE COTTAGE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Andrew Rannells Opens Up About New Book & GUTENBERG! Video
Andrew Rannells Opens Up About New Book & GUTENBERG!
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE
Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny Video
Inside Rehearsal For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Muny
View all Videos

West Virginia SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# COAL
THE ARACOMA STORY, INC. (8/11-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Little Shop Of Horrors
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (10/20-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (12/01-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matilda, Jr
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (9/15-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Madegascar, Jr.
Mountain Movers Theatre Company (7/28-7/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You