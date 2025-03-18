Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ancient Aliens Live comes to the Capitol Theatre Wheeling this month. The performance is on March 30, 2025 at 7:30pm. The ninety-minute live experience celebrates the long-running program Ancient Aliens on The HISTORY Channel.

The show features leading Ancient Astronaut theorist Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, investigative mythologist William Henry, UK government UFO investigator Nick Pope, and ancient civilizations expert, Jason Martell, as they discuss thought-provoking extraterrestrial theories on fan-favorite topics from Ancient Egypt to the moon, paving the long road to Disclosure.

Ancient Aliens LIVE is an experiential extension of Ancient Aliens that explores the theory that extraterrestrials have visited Earth for thousands of years.

Ticket prices subject to change.

Comments