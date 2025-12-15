Video: Julie Benko Sings 'If I Were a Bell' In GUYS AND DOLLS at Shakespeare Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Julie Benko is currently appearing as Sarah Brown in GUYS AND DOLLS at Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Harman Hall in Washington, D.C., where the production has been extended and will now run through January 8. A newly released video captures Benko performing “If I Were a Bell” opposite Jacob Dickey as Sky Masterson.

Benko will conclude her run in the production on December 28 ahead of joining the upcoming Broadway revival of Ragtime, where she will appear for a limited engagement as Emma Goldman.

Beginning December 30, Emma Flynn will step into the role of Sarah Brown. Flynn originated Cher Horowitz in Clueless the Musical on London’s West End and has also appeared regionally in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and Legally Blonde the Musical.

The company is led by Jacob Dickey as Sky Masterson, Rob Colletti as Nathan Detroit, Hayley Podschun as Miss Adelaide, and Kyle Taylor Parker as Nicely-Nicely Johnson. The production is directed by Washington National Opera Artistic Director Francesca Zambello, with choreography by Joshua Bergasse.

Based on characters by Damon Runyon, GUYS AND DOLLS features music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows. The musical follows gambler Sky Masterson and missionary Sarah Brown in a story that includes songs such as “Luck Be a Lady,” “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” and “A Bushel and a Peck.”