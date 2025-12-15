Signature Theatre to Present 2026 'Signature in the Schools' Production of THIS ENDS IN BLOOD

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tickets to performances of This Ends in Blood, the 2026 world premiere production of Signature Theatre’s flagship education program, Signature in the Schools, are now on sale. Performances take place Monday, January 19 at 7:00PM and Monday, January 26 at 7:00PM. Tickets are $15 and are available for sale.

Written by DC area playwright Dani Stoller (Signature’s Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes, Olney’s The Joy That Carries You) and directed by Signature’s Education Director David Zobell (Signature in the Schools’ Failureland, The Possumneck Playhouse Presents Eli Thomas Neatherwood’s Award-Winning Adaptation of The Canterbury Tales), the show features a cast and crew of 37 students from 5 Arlington County Public Schools and 7 non-Arlington County Public Schools who work alongside a professional actor, Danny Gavigan (Signature’s Strategic Love Play, Ford’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?), and Signature’s professional designers and backstage crew to mount the production in Signature’s MAX Theatre.

After a game-winning interception and mysterious prophecy, third-string football receiver Mac seems suddenly destined for greatness. Buoyed by promises for a future that had always seemed impossible, Mac and his ambitious cheerleader girlfriend, Beth, set out on a deadly conquest to fulfill the high expectations others have set for them. Featuring a cast and crew of local high school students and professional actor Danny Gavigan (Strategic Love Play), this contemporary adaptation of Shakespeare's Macbeth is a ruthless commentary on the dangers of perfection culture, the crush of academic pressure and the toxic competition to win it all.

In addition to the two public performances, there are also 5 student matinee performances from January 16 to January 26 with free tickets given to schools across the DMV, and transportation for students participating from Arlington County Public Schools provided free by Signature. Schools are also given access to a curated website with further educational resources and lesson plans that comply with the Virginia Standards of Learning for English, Social Studies and Theater, as well as workshops taught by Signature Theatre teaching artists prior to attending the show – all of these materials are provided free of charge. The goal of the online resources and workshops is to enable students to better understand the subject matter as well as to voice their own thoughts, experiences and feelings related to the production. There is a small number of tickets remaining for the free student matinees: for reservations, email sigschools@sigtheatre.org. For Signature in the Schools educational resources, visit sigtheatre.org.

In addition to playwright Dani Stoller, director David Zobell and guest artist Danny Gavigan, the This Ends in Blood professional artist team includes Scenic Design by Misha Kachman (Signature’s Fiddler on the Roof, Primary Trust), Costume Design by Jessica Utz (Signature’s Signature in the Schools: Failureland!, NextStop’s Reefer Madness), Lighting Design by Mariah Faulkner (University of Maryland’s She Loves Me, Hip Hop Anansi), Sound Design by Kenny Neal (Signature’s Strategic Love Play, JOB), and Properties Design by Samantha Spagnola. Mallory Shear is the Fight Choreographer, Nikki Mirza is the Movement Specialist, James Stringer Jr. is the Assistant Fight Choreographer, and Assistant Direction and Dramaturgy is by Matthew Taylor Strote. Additional production crew from Signature’s professional staff are Kerry Epstein (Stage Management Mentor), Jonathan Maag (Assistant Production Manager), and Sierra Lockrem (Production Assistant). Professional teaching artists are Abby Dunbar, Sierra Lockrem, Benn May, Anabel Milton, Julia Rudgers, Mallory Shear, Taylor Stevens, Matthew Taylor Strote, and Sumié Yotsukura.