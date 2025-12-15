Cast and Creative Team Set for DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS AT Constellation Theatre

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Constellation Theatre Company has revealed the cast of its upcoming production Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, on stage at Atlas Performing Arts Center January 23rd - February 15th. Directed by Constellation's Associate Artistic Director Nick Martin, this production transforms Stoker's gothic tale into a madcap comedy full of camp, physical humor, and playful reinvention. The show marks the theatre's first work of their The Expanding Universe season, celebrating laughter, seduction, and reinvention.

The cast is comprised of five DC actors and features an ensemble structure in which the performers take on multiple roles throughout the production. Noah Israel appears as Dracula; Natalie Cutcher performs the role of Lucy; Sentell Harper portrays Harker; Julia Klavans takes on Mina / Van Helsing, and Ryan Sellers appears as Westfeldt / Renfield.

Understudies include Dominique Gray as Harker, Westfeld, and Renfield; Sirra Faal as Lucy, Mina, and Van Helsing; and Nicholas Temple as Dracula.

Helen Hayes Award Recipient Nick Martin leads the Creative Team as Director. He is joined by collaborators Sarah Beth Hall (Scenic Designer), Frank Labovitz (Costume Designer), Venus Gulbranson (Lighting Designer), Madeline ‘Mo' Oslejsek (Sound Designer), Adam Hawley (Props Designer), Dre Moore (Puppet Designer), Sierra Young (Intimacy & Fight Director), Gerrad Taylor (Dialect Coach), and Luis Ramon Cordovez (Production Stage Manager).

Director Nick Martin is thrilled to begin rehearsal next week: “I'm chomping at the bit to jump into this madcap, comedic adventure with the exceptional team we've brought together,” he said. “Finding ways to laugh in the face of terrifying things is the best way to wrest control back, and we find ourselves in an excellent moment in time to put those skills to use. I'm so looking forward to joyous, side-splitting laughter with this delightful company all through the dark winter months ahead.”

Bram Stoker's iconic vampire tale takes on an outrageous new life in Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors — a madcap, laugh-out-loud comedy full of camp, lusty encounters, and hilarious spectacle. With a cast of five actors shapeshifting through multiple roles, the production transforms gothic horror into a feast of physical comedy, surprise, and unhinged seduction.