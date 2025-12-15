THE STREETCAR PROJECT to Have Spring 2026 Run at Dupont Underground

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Streetcar Project will bring Tennessee Williams’s landmark play A Streetcar Named Desire to its most unconventional space yet at Dupont Underground in Washington, D.C. this spring. The propless, setless, pure language production arrives at the historic abandoned subway platform April 20, with performances through May 4, 2026.

The Streetcar Project’s fearlessly independent and underground production has made waves across the country over the past three years, bringing the masterpiece play to specific sites as wide-ranging as an airplane hangar, a church, a bar, a warehouse, a dining hall, a movie theater, a factory, a library, a boutique, a barn, and a bank vault. The show will make its proscenium stage debut this winter with a run at American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco January 21 through February 1.

“From the very beginning, we have stripped down this seminal American play to its raw, beating emotional core,” said Westrate and Owen. “We’re dedicated to taking Streetcar to new depths, and we cannot wait to bring it underground.”

“Bringing A Streetcar Named Desire to Dupont Underground is a powerful alignment of place and story, said Ana Harvey, CEO of Dupont Underground. “This bold reimagining by The Streetcar Project resonates deeply with our mission to foster intimate, emotionally charged, and artistically daring work. We are thrilled to welcome this groundbreaking production and to continue transforming forgotten public space into a living, breathing home for extraordinary theater.”