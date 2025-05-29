FRANKENSTEIN & More Lead Washington, DC's June 2025 Top Theatre Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Washington, DC is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Washington, DC for June 2025.

Frankenstein

Shakespeare Theatre Company - May 27, 2025 through June 29, 2025

Written and directed by Emily Burns Based on the novel by Mary Shelley Emily Burns (adaptor of STC’s Macbeth and Much Ado About Nothing), reimagines Mary Shelley’s gothic science fiction masterpiece as a chilling exploration of the horror within humanity and what it means to create a new life. This visceral and provocative production reveals the inner lives of Elizabeth and Victor Frankenstein in bold new ways. Burns’s Frankenstein rides the edge of cinematic thriller and intense drama, redefining the legend we know, the name we fear, and the monstrous act at the heart of the story.

For tickets: click here.

Head Over Heels

Constellation Theatre Company - May 01, 2025 through June 01, 2025

This joyous and jaunty jukebox musical features the music of iconic 80’s rock band The Go-Go's. Inspired by the epic story of Arcadia, Head Over Heels is a celebration of self-discovery and queer identity, weaving together Renaissance romance and Greek comedy with fantasy and gender-bending in a laugh-out-loud love story.

For tickets: click here.

To Kill a Mockingbird

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts - May 07, 2025 through June 22, 2025

Experience the timeless story of justice, morality, and courage as Riverside Center for the Performing Arts presents To Kill a Mockingbird on stage from May 7 through June 22, 2025. This powerful adaptation of Harper Lee’s classic novel, and dramatized by Christopher Sergel, shows local lawyer Atticus Finch defending the man in a trial that sends violent waves through the community. Timeless and lingering, this hard-hitting work explores prejudice, compassion and the courage to do what is right.

For tickets: click here.

We Are Gathered

Arena Stage - May 16, 2025 through June 15, 2025

A new play about queer love and forest magic from the Oscar-winning screenwriter of Moonlight. Wilson and Free met in a dark park searching for fun not expecting to find love, light, and each other. Now a milestone anniversary has got them wondering if they have met Mr. Right or a long one-night stand with a lovely Mr. Maybe? With a little support and a lot of confusion from family, friends, and a stranger in the dark, the question remains: will Free and Wilson find their way together or will they let fear, and a secret lead them asunder?

For tickets: click here.

Kimberly Akimbo

The National Theatre - May 20, 2025 through June 01, 2025

A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), KIMBERLY AKIMBO is the winner of 5 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL. It features Tony Award-winning book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (Shrek), a Tony Award-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen) and direction by Tony-nominated director Jessica Stone.

For tickets: click here.

