THE 48TH KENNEDY CENTER HONORS New Medallion Unveiled

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced the Kennedy Center Honors' medallions have been re-imagined and donated by Tiffany & Co.

As the first American high jewelry house, Tiffany and Co. has played a defining role in American luxury culture for nearly two centuries – making them the ideal collaborator to design the Honors medallion. The brand-new medallion features a gold disc etched on one side with a depiction of the Kenndy Center. The building is flanked by rainbow colors representing the breadth of the arts celebrated when receiving the Honor. The reverse side bears the Honorees' names in script above the date of the Medallion Ceremony, December 6, 2025. The medallion hangs from a navy-blue ribbon, a color associated with dignity and tradition.

The 48th annual Kennedy Center Honors will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ on Tue., Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.*

*Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live but will have access to on-demand the day after the episodes airs.

About the Kennedy Center

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is America's living memorial to President John F. Kennedy, attracting millions of visitors each year to more than 2,000 performances, events, and exhibits. With its artistic affiliates, the National Symphony Orchestra and Washington National Opera, the Center is one of the nation's busiest performing arts centers, dedicated to providing world-class art, powerful education, and outstanding memorial experiences to the broadest possible constituency.

For more information, please visit our website at www.kennedy-center.org.