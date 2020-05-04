BWW Video: Episode Two of Round House Theatre's Webseries Homebound

BWW Video: Episode Two of Round House Theatre's Webseries Homebound

The second installment of Round House Theatre's Original Webseries Homebound is now live, with new episodes premiering every Monday through June 29. The 10-episode series is written by a different local playwright each week, and features 9 DC-area actors who would have performed on the Round House stage this spring.

Click below to watch Episode Two entitled Two Human Resources featuring Alina Collins Maldonado and Rpund House Theatre resident artist Mahboud Ebrahimzadeh.

To view episode one of the series, click here.



