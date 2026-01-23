Interview: Theatre Life with Shannon Cochran

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Shannon Cochran

Today’s subject Shannon Cochran is currently living her theatre life onstage at Shakespeare Theatre Company (STC) in the stage version of the horror movie franchise Paranormal Activity. The show runs from Jan 28th through February 7th at STC’s Harman Hall.

A lot of Shannon’s stage credits come from another great theatre town Chicago, Past credits include The Importance of Being Earnest, Dance of Death (Joseph Jefferson Award winner), Buried Child at Writers Theatre, The Christians and The Man Who Came to Dinner at Steppenwolf Theatre, and The Little Foxes at Goodman Theatre, Victory Gardens Theatre and Marriott-Lincolnshire Theatre.

Off-Broadway, she won an Obie Award for her performance in Bug at Barrow Street Theatre.

Shannon has also been seen in the national tours of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, August: Osage County, and Cabaret.

Across the country her regional credits include productions at Mark Taper Forum, Geffen Playhouse, Long Wharf Theatre, Old Globe Theatre, South Coast Repertory, and Cincinnati Playhouse.

Across the pond Shannon was seen in Bug at The Gate Theatre, and The Man Who Came to Dinner at Royal Shakespeare Company.

You might have also seen her on the big screen in Lullaby (October), The Twin, The Ring, Star Trek: Nemesis, or Captive State. From your living room TV viewing you might recognize her from Ballard, Scandal, The Office, Modern Family, and Star Trek: DS9, The Next Generation.

Shannon is the recipient of an Obie Award, a Theatre World Award, and several Joseph Jefferson Awards.

Her most recent theatre credit was on the other side of the footlights for American Players Theatre’s production of Fallen Angels where she served as director.

For something completely different to beat those winter blues, grab yourself some tickets to see Shannon Cochran and company in Paranormal Activity at STC. If you’re a fan of the Paranormal Activity franchise or just a lover of good theatre, this show is definitely for you.

Shannon Cochran is a distinguished actress to be sure. How lucky are we that a performer of her caliber is here in the DMV? I’d say VERY!!! She is truly living her theatre life to the fullest.

Growing up, who would you say was your biggest champion for becoming a performer?

I’d be haunted for not giving my parents credit for that, but importantly for me, Harold Tedford, the head of my theatre department at Wake Forest University, advised me as a sophomore to leave and go to a school that was more known for theatre to seriously train. That was an unexpected directness from a trusted mentor. It changed everything.

Where did you receive your training?

It began at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music, but I continued to study when I moved to Chicago. There were wonderful directors, coaches and teachers there, and honestly, I learned a lot about dance in particular on the job from the choreographers and other remarkable performers I got to work alongside with. That period was a remarkable time in Chicago theatre.

What was your first professional performing job?

I worked in the Kings Island and Carowinds theme parks as a singer-dancer in stage revues. They were Broadway or 80s pop-style shows. And you did six or seven performances a day. Good for discipline.

L-R Shannon Cochran and Patrick Heusinger in Paranormal Activity.

Photo by Kyle Flubacker.

Can you please tell us a little something about the character you play in Paranormal Activity?

I play James’ mother who lives in Boca Raton. She’s a single mom, James is her only child, and they have been through a lot together.

Paranormal Activity.

Photo by Kyle Flubacker.

Some film franchises try their hand onstage and fail to capture the magic from being on screen. Why do you think Paranormal Activity works as a property for the stage?

Horror on the screen is at a remove, whereas horror onstage, if it’s orchestrated well, is maybe a little more chilling because you can see real people up there, struggling to comprehend something terrifying. You can feel their fright.

For those that are fans of the Paranormal Activity films, what would you say is the biggest difference between the films and this stage version?

Well, if I understand it, the first Paranormal film was meant to be a “found footage “-style movie, somewhat akin to Blair Witch Project. The audience liked to speculate whether it was a true story or not. Our play is a new fictional story unfolding on stage. Hopefully it just seems like a real situation.

You’ve worked in the big 3 genres (stage, film, and TV) of the entertainment medium. Do you prefer one over the other or are there certain things in each that you find satisfying?

My engine just wants to run a little fast. To be on my feet engaging with others and actively solving problems as an actor is the most satisfying way of working. TV and Film demand a kind of suspended energy. It’s not uncommon to sit around for hours in makeup waiting to get in front of the camera. To be ready to create on cue can be a challenge for me. And with theatre, there’s always another chance, another performance to improve. It’s kind of like a long baseball season.

After this co-production of Paranormal Activity finishes playing at several theatres, what is next for you in 2026 workwise?

I’m hoping Paranormal has more life going forward, but I do have plans to direct a couple of plays, one at American Players Theatre, and another in Los Angeles.

Special thanks to Shakespeare Theatre Company's publicity goddess Heather C. Jackson for her assistance in coordinating this interview.

Theatre Life logo designed by Kevin Laughon.