Compass Rose Theater And AACC To Collaborate On RENT

Compass Rose Theater and Anne Arundel Community College will join forces to present Rent, with performances running from February 6 through March 8, 2026, in the Humanities Little Theater at Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold, Maryland. The production marks a collaborative initiative designed to give students hands-on experience working alongside professional theatre artists.

The project aligns with Compass Rose Theater’s educational mission, pairing AACC students with industry professionals both onstage and behind the scenes. Students are participating in areas including lighting, sound, costuming, set construction, ushering, and the audition process. The production will feature a live four-piece band performing Jonathan Larson’s score as the musical continues to be staged in celebration of its 25th anniversary.

The cast includes DeMario Adams-Holiday as Tom Collins, Ryan Alexander as Roger Davis, Alexandra Baca as Maureen Johnson, Christian Gonzalez as Angel Dumott Schunard, Cameren Evans as Joanne Jefferson, Willie Hadnot Jr. as Benny Coffin III, Azaria Oglesby as Mimi Marquez, and Sam Slottow as Mark Cohen. Ensemble members include J.C. Bost, Olivia Cholewczyski, Sydney Forrester Wilson, Otega Okurume, and Tyler M. White.

The artistic team is led by producer Barbara Webber, director Stephen Emery, and music director Paige Rammelkamp. Additional creative team members include set designer Sean Urbantke, lighting designer Kerry Brandon, choreographer and intimacy coordinator Elda Trombley, Costume Designer Ilana Mongilio, stage manager Amanda Matousek, AACC student props designer Kendra Reese, and AACC alum sound designer Steph Condon.

Performances will be held Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. at the Humanities Little Theater, located at 101 College Parkway in Arnold. Tickets range from $10 to $55, with reduced pricing available for students, seniors, military members, veterans, and groups. Tickets may be purchased through Compass Rose Theater, InstantSeats, or by phone.