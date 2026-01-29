Theater Alliance to Host HOTHOUSE NEW WORKS BLOCK PARTY

Theater Alliance's annual event features new performances and creative discussions
Theater Alliance has announced the return of its Hothouse New Works Block Party, a two-weekend, block-party-style festival of bold, community-powered new work. Taking place February 20-22 and February 27-March 1, the festival brings together new plays, multi-genre performances, works-in-progress, and immersive creative experiences in a vibrant, community-centered gathering that feels as much like a neighborhood block party as a new works festival. This year's Hothouse also marks a special moment for the community—one of the final chances to experience Theater Alliance's space in its pop-up form before renovations begin on the organization's permanent new theater home.
“This new works festival is a celebration of process, possibility, and community—where new plays aren't just presented, but truly shared to enhance a writer's journey,” said Aria Velz, Associate Artistic Director of Theater Alliance and lead producer of the festival. “By expanding to two weekends, we're creating more space for artists to experiment while engaging in programming rooted in the nation's capital for audiences to discover new voices, and for joy, connection, and conversation to take center stage.”
The first weekend of the Hothouse New Works Block Party is curated as a series of partnership-driven events —an expansive model for new work development rooted in collaboration, experimentation, and non-traditional forms of performance. This weekend spotlights performances that push beyond conventional theater – featuring comedy, concerts, immersive and devised work, interdisciplinary performance, and alternative formats that welcome broader audiences into the space. Programming includes collaborations with comedians and improvisers, a bouffant clown performance, a live blind date experience, and artist workshops on devising and creative methodologies—reflecting Theater Alliance's commitment to expanding how new work is created, experienced, and shared.
The second weekend expands on Theater Alliance's core new play development model, spotlighting the company's deep investment in playwright-centered process and new play workshops. This portion of the festival focuses on new plays by DMV writers and works-in-progress by season playwrights featuring readings, workshops, excerpts, and development presentations that highlight the full arc of play creation—from early draft to future production. Together, the two weekends form a holistic development pipeline: one that embraces both traditional and non-traditional forms, builds lasting relationships with artists, and positions Hothouse as a living incubator for the future of new work at Theater Alliance.
Throughout the Hothouse New Works Block Party, the entire space is designed to feel like a true block party—open, social, and alive with movement, music, and connection. Audiences are invited to gather, linger, and flow between performances, pop-ups, and shared spaces that blur the line between festival and community hangout. KBird Bar will operate as a pop-up bar for the full run of the festival, offering curated cocktails and bites throughout the weekend, while the Blacklight Jungle Lounge, a custom environment curated by DC-based artist Adrian Loving of Inner Temples, transforms part of the building into a multimedia-immersive, visually psychedelic, and sonic experience—part video art installation, part soundscape, part live music performance. Together, these festival-long activations create a full-building takeover that embodies the Block Party spirit, centering partnership, placemaking, and DC-rooted artists and businesses as essential collaborators in the experience.
Tickets and the full festival schedule are live now. Attend a single event or purchase a package to see multiple shows at a discounted price. Learn more about Hothouse online at hothouse.theateralliance.org.
