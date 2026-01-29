Theater Alliance to Host HOTHOUSE NEW WORKS BLOCK PARTY

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theater Alliance has announced the return of its Hothouse New Works Block Party, a two-weekend, block-party-style festival of bold, community-powered new work. Taking place February 20-22 and February 27-March 1, the festival brings together new plays, multi-genre performances, works-in-progress, and immersive creative experiences in a vibrant, community-centered gathering that feels as much like a neighborhood block party as a new works festival. This year's Hothouse also marks a special moment for the community—one of the final chances to experience Theater Alliance's space in its pop-up form before renovations begin on the organization's permanent new theater home.

“This new works festival is a celebration of process, possibility, and community—where new plays aren't just presented, but truly shared to enhance a writer's journey,” said Aria Velz, Associate Artistic Director of Theater Alliance and lead producer of the festival. “By expanding to two weekends, we're creating more space for artists to experiment while engaging in programming rooted in the nation's capital for audiences to discover new voices, and for joy, connection, and conversation to take center stage.”

The first weekend of the Hothouse New Works Block Party is curated as a series of partnership-driven events —an expansive model for new work development rooted in collaboration, experimentation, and non-traditional forms of performance. This weekend spotlights performances that push beyond conventional theater – featuring comedy, concerts, immersive and devised work, interdisciplinary performance, and alternative formats that welcome broader audiences into the space. Programming includes collaborations with comedians and improvisers, a bouffant clown performance, a live blind date experience, and artist workshops on devising and creative methodologies—reflecting Theater Alliance's commitment to expanding how new work is created, experienced, and shared.

The second weekend expands on Theater Alliance's core new play development model, spotlighting the company's deep investment in playwright-centered process and new play workshops. This portion of the festival focuses on new plays by DMV writers and works-in-progress by season playwrights featuring readings, workshops, excerpts, and development presentations that highlight the full arc of play creation—from early draft to future production. Together, the two weekends form a holistic development pipeline: one that embraces both traditional and non-traditional forms, builds lasting relationships with artists, and positions Hothouse as a living incubator for the future of new work at Theater Alliance.

Throughout the Hothouse New Works Block Party, the entire space is designed to feel like a true block party—open, social, and alive with movement, music, and connection. Audiences are invited to gather, linger, and flow between performances, pop-ups, and shared spaces that blur the line between festival and community hangout. KBird Bar will operate as a pop-up bar for the full run of the festival, offering curated cocktails and bites throughout the weekend, while the Blacklight Jungle Lounge, a custom environment curated by DC-based artist Adrian Loving of Inner Temples, transforms part of the building into a multimedia-immersive, visually psychedelic, and sonic experience—part video art installation, part soundscape, part live music performance. Together, these festival-long activations create a full-building takeover that embodies the Block Party spirit, centering partnership, placemaking, and DC-rooted artists and businesses as essential collaborators in the experience.

Tickets and the full festival schedule are live now. Attend a single event or purchase a package to see multiple shows at a discounted price. Learn more about Hothouse online at hothouse.theateralliance.org.

FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS

A Tender Life by Dani Stoller

A slow-burn psychological portrait exploring how one person can be absorbed into another's life—and how that absorption can feel like home, purpose, and safety, even as it quietly dismantles the self.

The Pit by Lenox Kamara

After his disappearance at age 15, drag artist JAMES finally welcomes humans—like TROY—into the depths of his speakeasy for a kiki through his adolescence. A night of nonsense and nostalgia asks whether two zillennials can stomach their tumultuous pasts for a taste of their futures.

Soul Records by York Walker

Set in 1970s Chicago, Soul Records is a sharp, music-soaked comedic farce following two lifelong friends chasing soul-music stardom amid eccentric producers, divas, and hustlers. This workshop presentation marks the third phase of the play's development at Theater Alliance.

Meet Cute DC – A Live Blind Dating Comedy Show

The sold-out, award-winning live blind-date comedy show by Erick Acuña comes to Theater Alliance, where two real singles meet on stage, and DC's funniest comedians turn their real conversation into nonstop laughs.

Red Bastard

Experience the madness as this critically acclaimed Comedy Monster unleashes an absurd “school of life” where “something interesting must happen every 10 seconds." Fun and funny. But not just! Anything can happen as this Award-winning trickster lures you into a playground of rewards, traps, discourse, and damned if you do-damned if you don'ts. Do you dare?

Anyone There? and Embodying the Elements Workshops

Two immersive, artist-led workshops exploring connection, creativity, and care through devised theater and embodied practice. Led by community-engaged theater maker Jessica Bauman (in collaboration with the Georgetown Laboratory for Global Performance and Politics) and Sisi Reid, Founder of Soul Shine Theater Garden, these experiences invite participants to reconnect with themselves, each other, and their creative process.

Other Festival Programming includes:

A comedy night featuring DC's top comedians, hosted by local stand-up comedian Xavier Morgan; an Active Mic with Voices Unbarred and Visionaries Of Creative Arts (VOCA), excerpts of new works by season playwrights a.k. payne and Mary Glen Frederick, a culmination of excerpts from DMV playwrights, senior capstone performances by the students of Howard University, and a closing concert by Marco Pavé.