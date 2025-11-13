Weston Theater Company To Present WESTON WINTER CABARET And A CHRISTMAS CAROL This December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Weston Theater Company will celebrate the holiday season with a weekend double feature of WESTON WINTER CABARET and A CHRISTMAS CAROL, running December 4–6 at Walker Farm Theater.

Presented as part of the town’s annual “Christmas in Weston” festivities, the programs will offer musical performance, community storytelling, and appearances by returning company artists.

WESTON WINTER CABARET

The Weston Winter Cabare﻿t will return for its eighth year in a new staging directed by Megumi Nakamura. The production will feature appearances by Jacob Brandt, Devin Johnson, Maya L'Abbe, Grace Martini, Isaiah Reynolds, Tomias Robinson, and Alex Tan. Performances will take place on Friday, December 5, and Saturday, December 6, at 7:00 p.m. Proceeds will support the Weston Young Company, the theater’s early-career artist program.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Weston will also present a free community reading of A Christmas Carol, directed by Tom Costello and adapted for Weston by Sierra Hitchcock and Charlie Hitchcock. The cast will include Barbara Lloyd, Susan Haefner, David Bonanno, and Willy Appelman. The 60-minute event will incorporate music, light audience participation, and a post-show carol sing-along. Performances will take place on Thursday, December 4, at 7:00 p.m., and Saturday, December 6, at 3:30 p.m. Reservations are required, and optional donations will benefit the Weston Fire Department and Weston Theater Company.

TICKETS AND RESERVATIONS

Tickets and free reservations for both events are now available. Seating is limited, and early booking is encouraged.