Town Hall Theater To Host Book Release Event With Vermont Poet Laureate Bianca Stone

Town Hall Theater will present a book release event with Vermont Poet Laureate Bianca Stone in celebration of her forthcoming poetry collection, The Near and Distant World.

The program will take place in Town Hall Theater’s Anderson Studio and Jean’s Place Lounge in Middlebury, Vermont, and will include a community cocktail hour followed by a reading, artist talk, and audience question-and-answer session.

Stone is an award-winning poet and writer whose work has appeared in publications including The New Yorker, The Atlantic, Poets & Writers, and The Nation. She is the author of multiple books, including What Is Otherwise Infinite, which received the 2022 Vermont Book Award. In 2013, Stone co-founded the poetry nonprofit Ruth Stone House, where she curates literary programming, teaches poetry courses, and hosts the Ode & Psyche Podcast.

The Near and Distant World, published by Tin House, will Mark Stone’s latest full-length poetry collection and will be released in January 2026. The event will operate on a suggested donation basis, with proceeds supporting Town Hall Theater’s literary and community programming.

