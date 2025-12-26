Town Hall Theater To Present TINA FRIML’S BIG APPLE COMEDY

🎭 NEW! Vermont Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vermont & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Town Hall Theater will present Tina Friml’s Big Apple Comedy on its Rothrock Mainstage in Middlebury. The evening will include a pre-show cocktail hour followed by a stand-up program hosted by emcee Keziah Wilde.

The performance marks a hometown return for comedian Tina Friml, who has gained national and international attention through appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Drew Barrymore Show, as well as performances at comedy clubs and festivals worldwide. Friml was named a Just for Laughs New Face in 2019 and received the Seven Daysie Award for Best Standup Comic in 2025.

Her additional credits include the NBC Comedy Spotlight Series and HBO’s Women in Comedy Festival. Friml has also toured internationally and opened for comedians including Bobcat Goldthwait, Hari Kondabolu, Kurt Braunohler, Sean Patton, and Michele Buteau.

The Middlebury program will also feature additional comedians from New York City, with Town Hall Theater’s bar open prior to the performance.

