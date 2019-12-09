Weston Playhouse Theatre Company Presents A WESTON WINTER CABARET

Weston Playhouse Theatre Company announces A Weston Winter Cabaret, back for its third year at Walker Farm. Join Weston Young Company alumni on December 13 & 14 at 7:30 pm for two fabulous evenings filled with the songs of the season. This fun, festive show directed by special guest Cabaret Maestro Tim Fort is sure to get you into the holiday spirit! This event is a benefit for the Weston Young Company Program.

The Weston Playhouse Young Company is composed of Non-Equity actor/singer/dancers who are attending or no more than one year beyond graduation from a conservatory or undergraduate training program. Weston's summer program provides performance training, professional experience, and access to the expertise of Weston's theatre professionals through a series of workshops, discussions and interactive exercises.

A Weston Holiday Cabaret features six former "YoCo" members and one "local YoCo" as well as music direction by 2016-18 Cabaret music director, Jake Turski, music director/conductor for Norwegian Cruise Line. Jake is also on faculty at Cap21 Conservatory/Molloy College in NYC and is the co-founder/producer for Accidental Productions, an NYC-based cabaret group in residence at the Laurie Beechman Theatre in Times Square. The cast includes Gideon Chickos, whose first Weston appearances were in the 2017 YoCo production REALLY ROSIE (Pierre) and THE MUSIC MAN (in the barbershop quartet). He returned to the Playhouse as one of the Jets in last year's WEST SIDE STORY. Tyler Jent was a YoCo member for two consecutive years, appearing in GUYS AND DOLLS, JUNIE B. JONES, THE THREE LITTLE PIGS, and A CHORUS LINE; and appeared in the National Tour of KINKY BOOTS as Angel. Devin Johnson is back representing the locals; Weston credits include WEST SIDE STORY (Baby John), MAMMA MIA! (Pepper), PETER AND THE STARCATCHER (Ted), and 42ND STREET (Ensemble). Other regional credits include CRAZY FOR YOU (Junior) at Riverside Theatre, OLIVER! (Noah Claypole) at Paper Mill Playhouse, DROWSY CHAPERONE (George) at Connecticut Repertory Theatre, and SWEENEY TODD (Tobias Ragg) at White Plains PAC, Fireside Theatre, Merry-Go-Round, and Surflight. Mackenzie Jones appeared at Weston in JUNIE B. JONES (Lucille) and GUYS AND DOLLS (Hot Box/Martha). NYC credits include MIDSUMMER '19 (Helena) at House of Yes and HEAD OVER HEELS (Ensemble) at Theatre 80. Audiences will recognize Grace Martini from this summer's THE PHANTOM TOLLBOOTH (Tock) and OKLAHOMA! (Kate) and last summer's ANNE OF GREEN GABLES (Anne) and WEST SIDE STORY (Minnie/Somewhere Solo). Matthew Henry Pitts returns to Weston after spending 2017 and 2018 in the YoCo, appearing in REALLY ROSIE (Alligator), ANNE OF GREEN GABLES (Mr. Phillips), THE MUSIC MAN (Tommy Djilas), and WEST SIDE STORY (Anxious). Jacob Waldron is a 2014 YoCo alum who appeared in THE THREE LITTLE PIGS and A CHORUS LINE at Weston. Recent appearances include HEAD OVER HEELS (King Basilius) at Dirty Minds Theatre Company, CABARET (Max) at BCCPA, and INTO THE WOODS (Prince Charming) at Clear Space Theatre Company.

The Weston Holiday Cabaret will be held at Walker Farm on December 13 & 14 at 7:30 pm. Reserve your tickets to the performance by visiting westonplayhouse.org/specialevents.

The Weston Playhouse Theatre Company is a non-profit organization supported in part by funds from the National Endowment for the Arts and an ever-growing family of individuals and organizations who believe in the impact that the performing arts makes on its community.





