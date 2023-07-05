WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Comes to Weston Theater Company

Weston Theater Company takes audiences on an inspiring journey through our country's founding document in WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME.

Fifteen-year-old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions held across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human play, author Heidi Schreck resurrects her teenage self to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives. This powerful play is a love letter to our constitution, giving it new life and imagining how it will shape the next generation of Americans.

A Tony-Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize finalist, WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME was called “the best and most important new play of the year” by The New York Times and “endearingly funny and deeply affecting” by The Washington Post.

Director Raz Golden directs the Weston production of the show, saying:

"For most of us the Constitution is like gravity; invisible, intangible, yet constantly shaping our reality. This play is exciting because it channels this opaque document through human stories and transforms it into a living, breathing organism. I'm not sure what the constitution means to me personally, but this show has brought me closer to figuring that out. And I know it will bring audiences on the same journey."

The show welcomes long-time company member Susan Haefner back to the stage for her 27th Weston role as Heidi Schreck. Haefner's Broadway credits include 42nd STREET (Revival), THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, and STATE FAIR. She was on the first national tours of BILLY ELLIOT and DAMN YANKEES with Jerry Lewis. The show introduces recent Burr and Burton Academy graduate Kaitlynn Cherry to the stage as Heidi's young debate competition (at BBA: A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM, THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, and A WRINKLE IN TIME). Lucas Dixon completes the trio as the Legionnaire. Theatrical credits of note include ASSASINS (Yale Rep); THREE SISTERS, LOVE'S LABOUR LOST (Chautauqua Theater Company); WESTERN COUNTRY, HOUSE OF HOME (Williamstown Theater Festival); TWELFTH NIGHT and KING LEAR (Utah Shakespeare Festival).

Scenic designers for theater and live events, Christopher and Justin Swader, design the set while interdisciplinary artist Christopher Darbassie sound designs. Philly-based member of USA 829, Krista Smith, joins the team as the light designer, and international costume designer for film and stage, Dan Wang, designs costumes. Kelsy Durkin returns to Weston as Production Stage Manager.

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME plays from July 12 - 30 at Walker Farm. Discounts are available for Vermont residents. Tickets are available Click Here and by calling the Weston Box Office at 802-824-5288.

Weston Theater Company builds on and enhances the unique assets of its Vermont village campus to produce a diverse, entertaining, and challenging season of live professional theater and high-impact events; enrich the theater-going experience with education and outreach programs for all ages; and make significant contributions to the American theater through training programs, play development, and retreats. It is a non-profit organization supported in part by funds from the National Endowment for the Arts and an ever-growing family of individuals and organizations who believe in the impact the performing arts make on its community. Learn more at Click Here