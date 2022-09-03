Vergennes Opera House 2022-2023 Season to Feature Champlain Brass Quintet, Patti Casey, and More

The all-volunteer Friends of the Vergennes Opera House has announced a full slate of shows for their 2022-2023 season.



"This upcoming season is turning into the most robust season we have produced in many years," said Gerianne Smart, President of the Friends of the Vergennes Opera House. "After working through the challenges of the past few years, due to the pandemic, we are anxious to present a season of shows that offers a wide variety of entertainment for all to enjoy."



This upcoming season opens on Friday, October 7 with a night of acoustic excellence provided by three groups - Champlain Brass Quintet, the Dead Creek Reeds and the Calamellus Trio. The season ends on Saturday, May 20, 2023 with the return of Vergennes' native Patti Casey accompanied by Colin McCaffrey. In between the opening show and the closing show, there are a variety of music and performance offerings including a very special Wednesday night concert by NRBQ (New Rhythm and Blues Quartet) on November 16.

2022-2023 Vergennes Opera House Season

Friday, October 7, 7:30pm: Brass & Reeds - A night of acoustic excellence with Champlain Brass Quintet, Dead Creek Reeds and Calamellus Trio.

Saturday, October 29, 7pm: Scarefest Vergennes - A night of frightful fun with a screening of the film "Depraved" which includes a visit from Director Larry Fessenden, a costume contest and dancing to the tunes courtesy of DJ Fatty B.

Wednesday, November 16, 7:30pm: NRBQ - New Rhythm and Blues Quartet with a very special mid-week concert.

Saturday, December 9, 7:30pm: Broadway Direct #17 - An annual community favorite with local Broadway pros singing Broadway tunes.

Saturday, January 28, 2pm: Alyx Magic Show - A fun family event with magic tricks to amaze your senses.

Saturday, February 11, 7:30pm: LC Jazz Free Community Concert - An annual benefit to raise funds for the LC Jazz High School Music Scholarship fund.

Saturday, March 18, 7:30pm: Stealing from Work - A hilarious sketch comedy show featuring Vergennes' own Jory Raphael.

Saturday, April 15, 7:30pm: The Stragglers - A local Americana/Bluegrass band ready to rock the opera house and help shake off any left over winter blues.

Saturday, May 20, 7:30pm: Patti Casey and Colin McCaffrey - Hometown gal Patti Casey returns to Vergennes with great music and hometown pride.



For details about each show and to reserve tickets, visit VergennesOperaHouse.org.