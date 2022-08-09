The Flynn Announces a Variety of Season Shows for the Whole Family

The Flynn has announced a new slate of shows coming to the Main Stage, headlined by the Empress of Soul Gladys Knight. The iconic seven-time Grammy winner performs at the Flynn on November 19 at 7:30 pm.

The fall and winter lineup also features a collection of exciting, entertaining shows for the whole family. On December 6 at 7:30 pm, the Flynn presents the contemporary dance holiday mashup spectacle The Hip Hop Nutcracker. The following evening, on December 7 at 7:30 pm, virtuoso fiddle players Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, and the talented MacMaster-Leahy kids, return to the Flynn with their beloved holiday show A Celtic Family Christmas.

In the new year, two visually stunning shows come to the Main Stage. On February 17 at 7:30 pm, famed production studio Manual Cinema brings their imaginative, multimedia take on Frankenstein to the theater. And on March 29 at 7:30 pm, Australia-based Patch Theatre's beautiful and immersive show ZOOOM lights up the stage.

Tickets for these shows are on sale now for Flynn members and to the public on Friday, August 12. Find out more and get tickets at flynnvt.org.



Newly Announced Shows

Gladys Knight - November 19 at 7:30 pm

Gladys Knight is one of the greatest and most enduring soul and gospel singers ever. Very few artists over the last fifty years have matched her unassailable artistry. The seven-time Grammy winner has enjoyed #1 hits in pop, gospel, R&B, and adult contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television, and live performance. Her iconic family group Gladys Knight and the Pips debuted in 1960, when Knight was just sixteen, and quickly rose to fame through their lush harmonies, graceful choreography, and Knight's undeniable lead singing. The group established themselves as one of the premiere pop/R&B vocal ensembles in the world, recording some of the most memorable songs of the '60s, '70s, and '80s, including I Heard it Through the Grapevine, If I Were Your Woman, I've Got to Use My Imagination, and Midnight Train to Georgia. Known as "The Empress of Soul," Knight has recorded more than 38 albums throughout her career, and she continues to wows audiences around the world.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker - December 6 at 7:30 pm

The Hip Hop Nutcracker is a holiday mashup for the whole family that transports E.T.A. Hoffmann's beloved story from traditional 19th Century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City. Returning to the stage for its seventh season on tour, this contemporary dance spectacle is a re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic, smashing hip-hop dance, stunning digital graffiti, and Tchaikovsky's timeless music together into a heart-stirring and inspirational holiday event. Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, The Hip Hop Nutcracker is brought to life by a powerhouse cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip-hop's founding fathers.

Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy present A Celtic Family Christmas - December 7 at 7:30 pm

Award-winning fiddle virtuosos Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy celebrate the holidays with an unforgettable evening of music, dance, and storytelling for the young and the young at heart. To fans of fiddle music, MacMaster needs no introduction. Throughout a 25-year recording career, this Order of Canada recipient has released 11 albums. She has won two JUNO Awards and has been nominated for a Grammy. Donnell is the former music leader of the internationally acclaimed family group Leahy, winners of three JUNO Awards. Widely recognized as one of the best fiddlers in the world, his high-energy playing style makes him a highly popular performer. Join Natalie, Donnell, and the MacMaster-Leahy kids as they take to the stage for A Celtic Family Christmas, their beloved show where they share their favorite holiday music and traditions with audiences.

Manual Cinema presents Frankenstein - February 17 at 7:30 pm

Manual Cinema is a performance collective, design studio, and film/video production company based in Chicago that combines handmade shadow puppetry, cinematic techniques, and innovative sound and music to create immersive stories for stage and screen. Using vintage overhead projectors, multiple screens, puppets, actors, live feed cameras, multi-channel sound design, and a live music ensemble, they transform the experience of attending the cinema, imbuing it with liveness, ingenuity, and theatricality. Love, loss, and creation merge in unexpected ways as Manual Cinema presents its thrilling version of the classic Gothic tale Frankenstein. Manual Cinema stitches together the classic tale of Frankenstein with the biography of the original novel's author, Mary Shelley, to create an unexpected story about the beauty and horror of creation.

ZOOOM - March 29 at 7:30 pm

Created by Australia-based Patch Theatre, and inspired by cherished children's book Harold and The Purple Crayon, ZOOOM channels the same philosophy: a child who makes sense of their world through art. We follow the main character as she begins a transformational journey with light and discovers that the dark is a magical place. Adventures happen and the audience gets involved to help a lost star find its way home. Using original music, lasers, and projections, ZOOOM is a beautiful and immersive show that explores what dreams are made of. Combining old school whimsy with state-of-the-art technology, ZOOOM is an enchanting story of a child alone in her bedroom, unable to sleep, and curious to understand.

Tickets for Gladys Knight, A Celtic Family Christmas, The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Frankenstein, and ZOOM are on sale now for Flynn members and to the public on August 12. More announcements about the 2022-2023 Flynn season are coming soon. Find out more about upcoming shows at the Flynn and get tickets at flynnvt.org.