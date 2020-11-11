The Flynn Announces THE WINDOW ON MAIN, a Variety Series with Performances in Chase Studio

The series takes place across two weekends (Friday through Sunday)—December 11-13 and December 18-20.

Calling all artists. Take part in an unusual, community-facing performance series, as the Flynn puts on the first live shows held in the Flynn building since March.

The Flynn is excited to announce The Window on Main, a new multi-media live performance series held in Chase Studio and featuring local artists. The goal of this series is to safely gather together artist from multiple disciplines-music, theater, dance, performance art, and beyond-bringing live performance back to Downtown Burlington and entertaining passersby right at the height of holiday foot traffic.

The Window on Main is a paid gig opportunity for artists. The series takes place across two weekends (Friday through Sunday)-December 11-13 and December 18-20. The shows will be presented facing Main Street, with the artists and audience separated by the street-side Chase Studio wall and large windows, and audio fed through speakers to the sidewalk and surrounding area. Artist will be assigned hour-long performance slots (equating to a performance window of about 40 minutes plus setup time), with a new performance rotated in each hour.

To ensure social-distancing measures are upheld in Chase Studio, this series is only for solo acts, duos, and trios-i.e. a limit of three performers per performance timeslot. Physical distancing, masks, and other safety measures will be enforced outside as well, in the area around the performance space (in accordance with state-mandated safety protocols).

If you are interested in performing in The Window on Main, please fill out this form:

https://flynncenter.wufoo.com/forms/qwcn1ck0qfhsgm/

For any questions, contact Madeline Bell at mbell@flynncenter.org.

