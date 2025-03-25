THE DROWSY CHAPERONE, NEXT TO NORMAL And More Set for Lost Nation Theater's 2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lost Nation Theater's 2025 Season Old Stories, New Stories, Music, Dance, & Dreams celebrates stories about forging news paths, making connections, overcoming our missteps, and making our voices heard.

In “Too Fat for China”, April 9-13, Phoebe Potts wants a tiny little baby, & she's stopping at nothing to get one! She performs her own life-story (complete with cartoon cranky!) Her story is a testimony that chronicles the long, circuitous, journey to adopt her child, one that involves sea turtles, capitalism, and Zoloft.

Next, June 5-15, “The Revolutionists”, by Lauren Gunderson, one of America's most popular playwrights, deconstructs the French Revolution, as four beautiful, badass women (a writer, a spy, an assassin and a Queen) lose their heads in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy starring Abby Paige (playwright), Stacia Richard assassin Charlotte Corday), Brittney Malik (the spy Marianne)and Stoph Scheer -who won hearts in last season's I Am My Own Wife (as Marie Antoinette).

Then, July 17-August 3, “The Drowsy Chaperone” takes the stage––a blockbuster 5-Tony Award-winning musical that celebrates musicals. Directed by LNT-veteran actor/director Eric Love, who will also play the musical theater super-fan “The Man in the Chair”, and “triple threat” Taryn Noelle as the Broadway star “Janet”.

LNT's Season of ‘Stories that Restore Us' ends October 2-19, with the incomparable Pulitzer Prize-and Tony-Winning musical “Next to Normal”, a soaring Rock Opera that is as exhilarating as it is haunting. The story centers on a mother's struggle with worsening bipolar disorder and the aftershocks her illness has on the entire family, as they all search for 'normalcy.'

As always, in addition to these anchoring mainstage shows, LNT will present special events & performances, workshops & master classes for adults, and youth theater opportunities and training programs.

Masks are strongly recommended for in person attendance, but not required.

The Flood made City Hall's elevator inoperable, requiring climbing stairs to attend in person. Events are streamed to be accessible.

Comments