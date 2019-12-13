Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center Presents Two Snowsport Films

Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center is thrilled to announce unique partnerships with six local businesses, who will join us as part of the experience for the two Holiday Week snowsport films - Warren's Miller's Timeless on Sunday, Dec 22 at 7pm and Teton Gravity Research's Winterland on Friday, December 27 at 7pm.

Six local partners representing snowsport training and touring, adaptive skiing and VT-made ingenuity will be on hand. Come mingle with professional coaches, mountain guides, local experts and some remarkable people, and try unique products made by local Vermonters.

Lobby Partners at Warren Miller's, Timeless, include:

Sunrise Mountain Guides - Vermont's premier mountain guide services in ALL outdoor recreation and adventure whose experts are your connection to "local" knowledge.

VT Snowmobile - Vermont's guide for the oldest, largest, and most experienced snowmobile tours in Killington, Okemo, Stowe and Mount Snow, VT.

John Bauer, Spruce Peak Arts Director of Production, Chief Yaysayer and former radio host, will MC for Timeless.

Lobby Partners at Teton Gravity Research, Winterland, include:

Lamoille County Therapeutics - high quality, natural CBD products made in Vermont.

Green Mountain Academy - a premier snowboard and freeski training club in northern Vermont committed to developing a world class training environment for snowboard and freeski athletes ages 6-17.

Purely Patrick - remarkable specialty food items made with care and determination by Patrick Lewis, an exceptional entrepreneur with cerebral palsy, who is an adaptive skier and triathlon competitor.

Matt Lindemer, local snowsport celebrity and entrepreneur, and lead adaptive and freestyle skiing teacher on the Mountain, will serve as MC for Winterland.

Also joining us in the lobby will be Barr Hill, who's created a signature cocktail for riders, and Higher Ground who will be operating bar service!

Call (802)760-4634 or visit https://www.sprucepeakarts.org/ for tickets.





