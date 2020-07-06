Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society Launches 3-Part Conversations Series

Spruce Peak Chamber Music society is pleased to announce a three-week series of Conversations between Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society Artistic Director Jia Kim and some of the musicians who have played on the Spruce Peak Arts stage over the course of our first two seasons. Learn how each musician is navigating this unusual time, about their artistic pursuits, and get to hear them perform!

Conversations will be released on Spruce Peak Arts' YouTube Channel throughout the month of July. Reservations must be made in advance at SprucePeakArts.org. Though tickets are FREE, donations in lieu of a ticket purchase to support the Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society and participating musicians are encouraged.

The Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society Conversation Series features:

Euntaek Kim (Pianist, Chamber Musician, Conductor, Organist, Choir Director and Instructor) spoke with Jia Kim in June 2020 from All Saints Episcopal Church in New Jersey, where he is Organist and Choir Director. His performance is Rachmaninoff - Sonata No. 1, 3rd movement. Euntaek was in Stowe for the Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society Intimate Concert in April of 2018, and again this year in January 2020 for Beethoven's 250th. The video will be available for viewing July 12-15.

Molly Carr (Violist, Chamber Musician, Co-Founder of Project Music Heals Us, Faculty at the Juilliard School and Bard Conservatory of Music), spoke with Jia Kim from her New York City home in June 2020. Her performance as the Carr-Petrova duo is Gershwin's Three Preludes for Viola and Piano. Molly was scheduled to play in Voices of Women in Stowe on March 28th. The performance was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The video will be available for viewing July 19-22.

Michelle Ross (Violinist, Chamber Musician, Collaborator & Guest Concert Master, Artist in Residence - College of the Holy Cross), spoke with Jia Kim from her home in New York City. Her performance recorded live at Le Poisson Rouge features her own composition, "Nadja", improvisation, then Bach's "Chaconne" from Partita in D minor. Michelle performed in Stowe for Rhapsody in Stowe in January 2019. The video will be available for viewing July 26-29.

