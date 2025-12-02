Northern Stage To Host Special Winter JAZZ AT THE JUNCTION In January

🎭 NEW! Vermont Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vermont & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Northern Stage has announced the return of Jazz at the Junction this winter with a one-night-only concert headlined by the Ray Vega QuARTet on Friday, January 9, 2026, at 7:30 PM in the Byrne Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts. Guests can grab a drink at the bar and enjoy this celebration of jazz greats from Vermont and beyond.

Back by popular demand, Jazz at the Junction invites audiences to experience an evening of world-class musicianship in an intimate theatrical setting. A celebrated trumpeter, flugelhornist, composer, and educator, Ray Vega is a native of the South Bronx and a leading voice in contemporary jazz. Vega brings his signature blend of bebop, swing, and Latin jazz to Northern Stage for his debut performance at the theater. He will be joined by an acclaimed trio of Vermont-based musicians: Jeremy Hill (bass), Geza Carr (drums), and Evan Allen (piano).

Audiences can expect a dynamic set of classics and new works, including selections from the Great American Songbook, original compositions, and music inspired by legends such as Miles Davis and John Coltrane.

Bar service will be available before and during the performance, inviting patrons to settle in for a warm, spirited evening of live music in the heart of winter.

Tickets range from $38 to $60. $28 tickets are available for students and those under age 25. 2025/26 Season subscribers are eligible for discounted tickets. Access for All tickets (for EBT card holders) are $8 and are available for any performance while ticket supplies last. To purchase, call (802) 296-7000 or visit www.northernstage.org/jazz.