Spruce Peak Arts to Host the ORIGINAL THINKERS' CLIMATE CAFE This Month

Spruce Peak Arts has announced a partnership with Stowe Cider to host the Original Thinkers Climate Café.

The Climate Café is a FREE deconstructed panel discussion on climate change being held at Stowe Cider on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2pm area business leaders will join Original Thinkers Festival Founder, David Holbrooke, for a freewheeling conversation about how/where/if/when climate affects them personally and professionally. All are welcome and all are encouraged to pipe in with their perspective!

With learning from this year's Climate Café, next year's Original Thinkers Festival plans to host a full slate of programs around the issue, based on our community focus.

Who'll be there?

Peter Bourne (Bourne's Energy)

Bridget Conry (High Fidelity)

Evan Chismark (Ranch Camp)

Mark Ray (Stowe Cider)

Jenna Sereni (HandsDown)

Attendance is free but guests are asked to RSVP to Hayley Fien, hayley@sprucepeakarts.org!

The Climate Café is just one event during this two-day inaugural festival focused on Culture, Climate, and Community.

Be sure to join for the Culture Screening, Friday, Oct. 21 at 7PM. Lee Kim will be the featured guest on Friday evening for the Culture screening which features the film "Wearable Tracy".

And after the Climate Café, plan to grab a bite and then head up the mountain for Saturday's Community screening at 7PM which includes award-winning film "My Father's House" special guest, Marcel Naruki. We'll also see "The Tables". The film's subject, Wally Green, will join us to speak about the film and how he went from the gang violence of Brooklyn projects to the unlikely sport of table tennis as an international competitor, celebrity athlete, and ping pong ambassador.

After the screening, Ping Pong enthusiasts, film lovers, and all original thinkers in the neighborhood are encouraged to join our guests for a festival ending celebration at Alfie's Wild Ride down the Mountain Road in Stowe. If you're lucky you can even play a round of table tennis with Wally!

$35 gets you full access pass for the weekend and festival sponsors have added recognition and a private meet-and-greet as well! Get your tickets today to join these original thinkers, and be part of screenings, discussions, parties and more! All information on community events can be found at sprucepeakarts.org and sign up to receive our newsletters!

The Original Thinkers Festival is sponsored by No Bull, DipJar, High Fidelity, Front Porch Forum, 7 Days, Spruce Peak Resort Association, Stowe Reporter, and Stowe Mountain Rentals. Special thanks to Original Thinkers hosts: Stowe Cider and Alfie's Wild Ride.

About Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center

The Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit arts organization whose mission is to inspire, educate, and entertain. The 420-seat multi-use theatre, which opened in December 2010, offers world-renowned entertainment as well as emerging artists and performers from around the region, state, nation and world.