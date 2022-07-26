Spruce Peak Arts To Present The Brian McCarthy Jazz Orchestra Featuring Ray Vega, October 1

What better way to emerge from the pandemic than with a celebration of what the Vermont artistic community has to offer. Saxophonist/composer Brian McCarthy directs the 17-piece jazz orchestra in a program that combines new works and stellar musicianship. Featuring trumpet icon Ray Vega, the orchestra will showcase Latin jazz originals and classic standards arranged by McCarthy and Vega. Join in Saturday, October 1st, at 6:30PM, to celebrate the premiere of all new music with an all-new jazz orchestra!

Tickets are on sale now! Ticket prices for this performance range from $20-$35. *Family 4 pack discount available for a limited time! Use code Fam4 at checkout to save 25% on purchase of 4 or more tickets. For more information, and to buy tickets, visit sprucepeakarts.org or call 802.760.4634.

Ray Vega - From South Bronx New York, to South Burlington Vermont, Ray Vega is a veteran of the bands of Tito Puente, Ray Barretto, Mongo Santamaria, Mario Bauza, Luis "Perico" Ortiz, Hector LaVoe, Johnny Pacheco, Larry Harlow, Pete "El Conde" Rodriguez and Louie Ramirez to name a few. Ray has performed and recorded with Joe Henderson, Lionel Hampton, Mel Torme, Paquito D'Rivera, Arturo Sandoval, The Spanish Harlem Orchestra, Poncho Sanchez, Steve Turre, to name a few more. Ray continues to build upon his extensive career as a performer here in Vermont, as well as a celebrated educator at University of Vermont, and host of Vermont Public Radio's "Friday Night Jazz."

Brian McCarthy - Vermont homegrown artist Brian McCarthy is a two-time Vermont Community Foundation and two-time Vermont Arts Council grant awardee. His album, The Better Angels of Our Nature, achieved "Best of 2017" recognitions from DownBeat Magazine, Huffington Post, and Cadence Magazine along with being named the Times Argus "Album of the Year." McCarthy's bold follow up album, AFTER|LIFE, is set to release this winter. All About Jazz says "McCarthy touches those roads Joshua Redman travels on with a fresh footing."