OCM Presents Joan Of Arc Opera- An Operatic Rarity

Tchaikovsky called it "my masterpiece," and yet his opera about Joan of Arc has virtually disappeared since its debut in 1881.

Opera Company of Middlebury will present The Maid of Orleans from October 1-9 at Middlebury's Town Hall Theater.

"This may be the first full production of this magnificent opera in New England," says director Douglas Anderson. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for opera lovers."

The cast of The Maid of Orleans features mezzo-soprano Annie Rosen in the role of Joan of Arc, tenor James Flora as King Charles VII and soprano Meredith Lustig singing the role of Agnes Sorel. "We're thrilled to have artists of this caliber in these demanding roles," said OCM's Artistic Director Douglas Anderson. Music Director Michael Sakir conducts the OCM 25-piece orchestra. The Maid of Orleans will be sung in Russian, with English supertitles.

This will be the first live production from OCM since 2019's Tosca. During the pandemic, OCM produced two operas that streamed online to great acclaim: Completing the Picture and Candide. "We cannot wait to perform in front of a live audience, and we are using the utmost caution to ensure our audiences and singers feel safe in the theater," says Executive Producer Mary Longey.

The Maid of Orleans premiered in 1881 with music and lyrics by Peter IIyich Tchaikovsky. The libretto is based on several sources, primarily Friederich Schiller's The Maid of Orleans, and is the composer's only opera in the style of French Grand Opera. According to one reviewer, "Tchaikovsky deploys the lavish idiom of the form flawlessly. It is...perfectly effective. His strengths as a composer shine."

October 1, 7, 9 at 7:30pm and October 3 at 2:00pm at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury, VT. Tickets are $55 Rows B-C-D, $65 Rows E-M and $80 Balcony. Other events include the annual "Meet the Singers" concert on September 19, and a Young Artists Concert on September 26. For more information, visit ocmvermont.org. To purchase tickets, visit townhalltheater.org or call 802 382-9222, Monday-Friday, noon- 5 pm.