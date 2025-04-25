Northern Stage Announces Sam Empey & Kevin David Thomas As New Co-Directors Of Education

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Northern Stage has announced that Sam Empey (Associate Director of Education) and Kevin David Thomas (Resident Artist & Director, Cabaret) have been appointed Co-Directors of Education effective June 1, 2025. The company is grateful for the insightful and generous leadership of Robert David Grant, who concludes his full-time appointment in June, and will continue to work with students in Northern Stage's education program.

"Kevin and Sam bring incredible energy and level of experience to our education department: Kevin as a consummate actor, (Broadway: Les Misérables, A Little Night Music), director, and educator (New York Film Academy, Russian Theater Academy, Dartmouth College), and Sam with 10 years of educational theater experience across New England,” says Producing Artistic Director Carol Dunne. “Our co-leaders are dedicated to building a dynamic, exciting, nurturing program for students of all ages. We look forward to the adventures to come!”

Under the new leadership, Northern Stage's Department of Education will present an adventurous and thrilling season for young theater lovers and talents. This summer, Northern Stage's celebrated Summer Musical Theater Intensive (SMTI) presents Amélie, running July 29 to August 3, 2025, with book by Craig Lucas, music by Daniel Messé, and lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Daniel Messé. Based on the motion picture of the same name by Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Guillaume Laurant, Amélie is an inspiring, heartwarming tale of finding one's voice in a crowded world. Directed by the newly appointed Co-Director of Education Kevin David Thomas, Amélie is filled with a cast of whimsical characters, a catchy score, and a reminder of why we need the power of human connection more than ever. Don't miss out on SMTI, the biggest annual celebration of our local young talents, right in the heart of White River Junction! Tickets will be on sale Monday, June 2, 2025.

In fall 2025, the YES (Youth Ensemble Studio) company students will bring their talents to the stage with The Addams Family Musical: Young@Part, with book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. Performing October 10 to 12, 2025, this 60-minute version of the Tony-nominated musical comedy will give 6th-10th grade students the opportunity to explore these larger than life characters. Directed and choreographed by Co-Director of Education Sam Empey, students will rehearse and perform this piece in the intimate Schleicher Studio.

The new year will see 4th and 5th graders onstage in YES Jr.'s Twisted Tales, a 30-minute adaptation by Mandi Benjamin and Sam Empey, performing February 6 and 7, 2026 in the Schleicher Studio. Directed by Mandi Benjamin, YES Jr. students will dive into a world of twisted fairy tales inspired by the book Revolting Rhymes and Dirty Beasts by Roald Dahl!

Northern Stage brings back YES's full company Showcase in the spring, performing April 10 to 12, 2026, directed by Co-Directors of Education Sam Empey and Kevin David Thomas. The Showcase will feature musical theater songs and scenes selected to provide each and every student actor with an opportunity to take center stage and shine.

Northern Stage's summer camps (ages 6-12) return with engaging half-day programs that foster creativity, teamwork, and self-confidence. 2025 summer camps run the weeks of June 16 to 20, June 23 to 27, and August 11 to 15, with a new flexible pricing August camp offering HERE. More information and registration can be found HERE. 2026 February and April Vacation Camps will be announced in fall 2025.

Registration for all YES programming will open on Monday, June 2, 2025. More information on Northern Stage's 2025/26 Education season can be found HERE.

Northern Stage's Main Stage Season concludes with the world premiere of our indie-folk, farm-to-stage musical The Vermont Farm Project, May 7 - 25, 2025, with music and lyrics by Tommy Crawford, book by Jessca Kahkoska, and directed by Sarah Elizabeth Wansley. More information and tickets can be found HERE.

This organization is supported in part by the Vermont Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Vermont Community Foundation. Education programming is generously supported by Hanover Brick N' Brew and Stave Puzzles.

