New England Youth Theatre Presents CLOWN TV

"Now In Living Color!"

Kick back with your popcorn and browse your favorite channels of clown television. New England Youth Theatre proudly presents, "Clown TV!" A play written and directed by NEYT alum Doran Hamm, aided by Amy Majer, Putnam Smith, and all of the young comedians, "Clown TV! " is uproarious fun for the whole family.

"My favorite part of the process is the collaboration with the kids. We had this concept of clown tv, which is a rich field to plant in," says Hamm. "We compiled a bunch of different ideas, we all voted, and democratically chose the top nine options to create scene work in."

These 11 young actors learned from masters in clowning technique, experimenting with playing with sound, pantomime, and movement to physicalize the telling of a story. Guest artists include NEYT founder and clowning extraordinaire Stephen Stearns, Nettie Lane a circus arts expert, Shoshana Bass NEYT alum and dance guru, funnery master Peter Gould and juggling wizard Tom Yahner.

"Clown is just play. It's the act of trying to do many things and failing gloriously at all of them," continues Ham. This glorious production of clown-coms, clown commercials, clown crime, clown soap operas, clown news, clown sports are just some of channels that can be seen during this highly entertaining show.

The play performs November 1 at 7pm, November 2 at 2pm and 7pm, November 8 at 7pm, and November 9 at 2pm and 7pm. Tickets are $11 for adults, $10 for seniors, and $7 for children. Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.neyt.org, in person at the NEYT Box Office from noon to 5 on Wednesdays, or by phone at 802-246-6398 . The show plays at the New England Youth Theatre on 100 Flat Street in Brattleboro VT. NEYT is an accessible theater, with accommodations for wheelchairs, and Assistive Listening Devices for patrons who are hard of hearing. This show was made possible through generous support from Foard Panel. New England Youth Theatre is also supported by the Vermont Children's Trust Fund, Vermont Arts Council, and the National Endowment for the Arts.





Related Articles Shows View More Vermont Stories

More Hot Stories For You