Lost Nation Theatre to Stage ALEGWASIMEK 8THLOKADIN: ABENAKI ARTISTS SPEAK

Lost Nation Theater is set to present Alegwasimek 8thlokadin: Abenaki Artists Speak. The three-week series celebrates Abenaki Culture and Heritage through story, song, art, and discussions with singer-songwriter Bryan Blanchette, storyteller and author Evan Pritchard, artist Rick Hunt, Circle of Courage, Chief Shirly Hook, and more. Each week is different! The series title, translated from Abenaki, means "how one dreams: a storytelling gathering"

Week 1 features Bryan Blanchette & Band. Week 2 is stories & spontaneous murals with Evan Pritchard & Rick Hunt. Week 3 features Circle of Courage, Documentary Films, and Conversations. Details are on the website.



Covid Safety Protocols: Masks, Proof of Full Vaccination, and adherence to other covid-safety protocols are required for all in person seating (regardless of age). Seating will be slightly reduced to allow for more patron spacing. The shows will also be live-streamed for anyone not yet comfortable gathering indoors.

The series runs from Friday/Saturday/Sunday May 6-22. Performances are to be held at 7:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2pm on Sunday.

Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for Students and Seniors, $10 for Youth, and $15 for the Livestream. (In person patrons can secure center section seating for an additional fee.)

For more information and tickets, visit www.lostnationtheater.org.