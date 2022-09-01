Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lois Eby Will Display Work in LNT's Lobby Gallery as Part of The Both Eyes Open Theater Experience

The work will be displayed September 8-18.

Sep. 01, 2022  

Lost Nation Theater presents Lois Eby's "Paintings" to complement its World Premiere staging of "Both Eyes Open: The Annie Oakley Story" by Jeanne Beckwith, September 8-18.

Lois says: Growing up in Oklahoma, Annie Oakley was a first role model for me, a woman who wasn't afraid to use her gifts, even when it meant being different or competing with men. Being an artist requires courage and skill also, and one might say, involves a target that is always moving just out of reach!

"Paintngs" will showcase a combination of Ms. Eby's most recent work and perhaps a glimpse into some of her never seen early works.

It's all in Lost Nation Theater Lobby Gallery, City Hall Arts Center, Main St wheelchair accessible

Lois will be at the 'opening night celebration' of Both Eyes Open: The Annie Oakley Story on Sept 9th, and will talk a bit about her work as part of the post production festivities.

For more information and tickets call 802-229-0492 or visit www.lostnationtheater.org





