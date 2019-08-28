Grand Point North Announces Set Times, Grand Point Weird Art Installations, REVERB Eco Village And More

Grand Point North, the music festival presented by Grace Potter and Higher Ground at Burlington's Waterfront Park on September 14th and 15th, released set times for the festival today. In addition, Potter and Higher Ground announced the return of the visual arts installation Grand Point Weird, Grand Point Local featuring local restaurants and food, and the REVERB Eco Village supporting several Vermont nonprofits.

This week is the last chance to purchase discounted two-day festival passes. Two-day passes increase to $89 this Saturday, August 31st. Single day tickets are available for $64.

Grand Point North offers music on side-by-side stages with alternating performances, enabling festivals goers to catch every note. The opening bands are hand-picked by Grace and are always an amazing addition to the headline talent. Set times are as follows:

Saturday, Sept. 14 (3pm gates)

Sunday, September 15 (2pm gates)

Grace Potter 8:45

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue 7:35

JS Ondara 6:45

Lucy Dacus 5:55

Bailen 5:10

Francesca Blanchard 4:40

Matthew Mercury 4:10

J Bengoy 3:40

Ben Fuller 3:15

Grace Potter 8:30

Grace Potter & Warren Haynes 8:00

Rainbow Kitten Surprise 6:50

Gov't Mule 5:45

Lucius 4:50

Michael Nau 4:10

Lady Moon & The Eclipse 3:40

The Bubs 3:10

Sabouyouma 2:40

Princess Nostalgia 2:10

This year, Grand Point Weird, the art installation on the festival grounds founded by Grace's sister Charlotte, celebrates "Old Friends and New." Works from one of Potter's hometown institutions Yestermorrow Design/Build School, where Charlotte Potter is the new Executive Director, will be featured in and around the now infamous "Tent of Weird." Structures, sculptures, models, furniture and artwork by Yestermorrow staff, interns, students and instructors will be on display. From a custom-built Tiny House on wheels, to a handmade boat, this cross section of work displays the full breadth of classes taught at Yestermorrow.

Grand Point Local showcases some of Vermont's best purveyors including Skinny Pancake, Open Hearth Pizza, Bluebird BBQ, Pingala Cafe, Shaker Maple Farm, Carte Blanche, Artsriot, A-Maize-ing Kettle Corn, Single Pebble, Healthy Kingdom Vending, Mac's Sugar Shack.

REVERB, the nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering millions of individuals to create a better future for people and the planet through action at concerts and beyond will once again be part of Grand Point North. REVERB works with artists, festivals, and venues to reduce the environmental impact of live music and touring while engaging the music community, music-makers, and music-lovers to create real, positive change. Local organizations CarShare Vermont and Vermont Community Garden Network will take part in the REVERB Eco-Village.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.grandpointnorth.com, by phone at 802-652-0777, or in person at the Higher Ground Box Office, 1214 Williston Rd., S. Burlington, VT. Children 12 and under are free. Festival is rain or shine. Lineup is subject to change.





