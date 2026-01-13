URINETOWN Comes to Town Hall Theater

🎭 NEW! Vermont Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vermont & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Town Hall Theater will present URINETOWN, the Tony Award–winning musical by Mark Hollmann and Greg Kotis. Performances take place on the Rothrock Mainstage at Town Hall Theater on Friday, January 23 at 7:30pm; Saturday, January 24 at 7:30pm; Sunday, January 25 at 2pm; Tuesday, January 27 at 7:30pm; and Wednesday, January 28 at 7:30pm.

A bold, hilarious, and surprisingly heartfelt musical, Urinetown is a razor-sharp satire of corporate corruption, unchecked capitalism, social and environmental irresponsibility—and musical theatre itself. Set in a not-too-distant future ravaged by a decades-long drought, the story imagines a city where private toilets are outlawed and citizens must pay to use public restrooms controlled by a single tyrannical corporation: the Urine Good Company (UGC). When one unlikely hero dares to challenge this system, a revolution is sparked, asking timely questions about power, justice, and what happens when the people finally rise up.

Blending side-splitting humor with biting social commentary and gleeful absurdism, Urinetown has delighted and provoked audiences around the world for decades. It is both a rousing political allegory and an unexpected love story—irreverent, intelligent, and deeply entertaining.

This production of Urinetown is the culminating work of Middlebury College’s Winter Term (J-Term) Music Department course, Making a Musical: Process and Performance taught by Craig Maravich(director), Carol Christensen (Music Director), and Glendon Ingalls (Pit Conductor). The immersive, interdisciplinary program brings together students, faculty, and professional theatre-makers in partnership with Town Hall Theater. More than 40 Middlebury College students are involved across the cast, orchestra pit, design team, and stage crew, alongside a team of student teaching artists from Middlebury College’s Beyond the Page program, who are working with Town Hall Theater to bring workshops connected to the show into local schools.

By uniting higher education, professional theatre, and community engagement, this collaboration exemplifies Town Hall Theater’s commitment to innovative partnerships and Middlebury College’s dedication to experiential learning in the arts.