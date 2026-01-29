THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES Comes to the Stage at Lost Nation Theater

🎭 NEW! Vermont Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vermont & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Eve Ensler's hilarious, eye-opening journey into “the forbidden zone” gives voice to a chorus of lusty, outrageous, poignant, and thoroughly human stories. With laughter and compassion, Ensler transports us to a world we've never dared to know.

Building on the momentum from the past two years, Lost Nation Theater presents two benefit performances of The Vagina Monologues by Eve Ensler - 7pm Wednesday & Thursday, February 11 & 12, 2026 at LNT's cozy theater within Montpelier City Hall Arts Center. This year, the show will benefit Planned Parenthood of Northern New England.

Come to The Vagina Monologues and discover for yourself the celebratory, conspiratorial, energetic spirit of the show which induces audiences to hoot & holler & cheer and led the AP to describe the show as “quite a party!”

Join our party! LNT is psyched to be bring this wild and wonderful show back – with a new cast!

Lost Nation's staged reading production, directed by producing artistic director Kathleen Keenan, is a high-energy, intimate & comfy conversation between actors & audience — a show as welcoming and fun for men as it is for women.

The Vagina Monologues introduces a wildly divergent gathering of women, including: a six-year-old girl, a septuagenarian New Yorker, a woman who witnesses the birth of her granddaughter, a Bosnian survivor of rape, and a woman who found a man who “liked to look at it.”

Join actors Sorsha Anderson, Kianna Bromley, Jessica Della Pepa, Jessica Goodlin, Jessica Lanier, Maura O'Brien and Harley Winzenried as they bring these stories that bring a roller-coaster of emotions to life on stage at Lost Nation Theater.

Director Keenan says she is “simply thrilled” with this new cast and is “enjoying all the unexpected nuances & resonances these actors are finding in the script.”

Founding Artistic Director Kim Bent has designed the set for the show. He offers, “At Lost Nation Theater, we are into doing theater that is transformative as well as entertaining, and ‘The Vagina Monologues' is definitely that! I Love This Show!”

LNT returns to mount its 7th production of The Vagina Monologues on the 20th anniversary of its First production back in 2006! Popular demand, the excellence of the play, and the inspiration of groups like Circle, Mosaic Vermont, and now Planned Parenthood of NNE is what keeps bringing the company back to this show. Lost Nation Theater is honored to work with and support these important groups supporting women, with this production!