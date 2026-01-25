FOOL FOR LOVE to Open at Shaker Bridge Theatre

🎭 NEW! Vermont Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vermont & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Shaker Bridge Theatre announced the opening of Fool for Love, an explosive intense landmark myth of the new Wild West by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Sam Shepard (Buried Child, Curse of the Starving Class, True West), running January 22 through February 8.

Holed up in a stark motel room on the edge of the Mojave Desert, two former lovers unpack the deep secrets and dark desires of their tangled relationship, passionately tearing each other apart. Beaten down by ill-fated love and a ruthless struggle for identity, can they ultimately live with, or without, each other?

The cast of Fool for Love includes Sarah Killough (May), Jacob A. Ware (Eddie), Mark S. Cartier (Old Man), and Nick Sweetland (Martin).

SBT managing director Adrian Wattenmaker will direct this production.

Sam Shepard passed away on July 27, 2017, but his legacy lives on through his timeless works, which continue to be performed and studied by theater artists and audiences alike. Throughout his career, Shepard continued to push the boundaries of theatre and explore new forms and styles. His impact on American theater is undeniable, and he will be remembered as one of the most important playwrights of the 20th century.

Additional Creative Team includes Ben Montmagny, Production Stage Manager and Sound Designer; Joe Isenberg, Fight Choreography; Craig Mowery, Set Designer; Martie Betts, Costume Designer; and Brian Kenyon, Lighting Design.