Town Hall Theater Will Present GRUNGE UNPLUGGED on Valentine's Day

This Valentine's Day, Clint Bierman will present “Grunge Unplugged” alongside Vermont All-Star Musicians Matt LaRocca, Josh Panda, Peter Day, Jeff Valone, Stefan Arnarson, and other special guests. This acoustic concert, underscored by piano and cello, recreates the classic unplugged MTV-style episodes of Grunge-era artists, such as Pearl Jam, Nirvana, Alice in Chains, Soundgarden, Stone Temple Pilots, Temple of the Dog, Smashing Pumpkins, and more.

Presented in Town Hall Theater's Rothrock mainstage theater, with candlelit cabaret table seating available, this concert is the debut of Grunge Unplugged concerts expected to travel to other performing arts venues.

Bierman says: “This feels like my music. It's so deep in me that I'm really excited to pay homage to the era of grunge. It's so much a part of who I am musically and who I am as a person, because it's the music of my childhood.”

Bierman is a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, producer, band leader, and educator who has made a serious mark on the Vermont music scene. Clint has been performing professionally for more than 20 years and founded The Grift with Jeff Vallone in 1999. Since then, he has recorded 10 original albums with Grift members past and present.

Clint co-wrote a musical in 2014 (My Post-Traumatic Cruise Ship Cabaret – with The Grift and Dana Yeaton). He co-wrote a song on the Shrek 2 soundtrack (I'm On My Way with Rich Price). Clint also co-owns Lion-Tone Studio, a professional recording studio in Middlebury, Vermont. Clint plays in countless other bands including Neon Ramblers, Honeywell, Clint Bierman & The Necessary Means, Hug Your Farmer All Star Band, and many more.