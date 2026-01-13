THE LOOP Series Returns to the Town Hall Theater

🎭 NEW! Vermont Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vermont & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Have you ever wanted to be part of the artistic process? The second installment of The Loop series at Town Hall Theater invites audiences to step inside a dynamic, immersive performance that moves throughout the building and examines the role of the comedic fool in times of upheaval.

This unique experience explores the comedic fool as a tool for truth-telling—using laughter to challenge authority, disrupt power, and spark meaningful conversation. In connection with the themes of The Winter Term Musical, Urinetown, and guided by Director Craig Maravich, THT Center for Learning & Engagement Director Lindsay Pontius, the company of the musical Urinetown, and Middlebury College’s Beyond the Page teaching artists, audiences will journey through a playful and provocative world of slapstick, buffoonery, and sharp wordplay.

The Loop blurs the line between artist and audience, inviting attendees to engage in the creative process.

Join in on Tuesday, January 27 at 4:30pm at Jean’s Place Lounge and the Hare & the Dog Bar. Beginning at 5:00pm, the immersive performance will guide audiences through backstage spaces and culminate on the Rothrock Mainstage.

Future installments of The Loop will feature Bill Vitek in a jazz and poetry exploration, as well as more surprises!