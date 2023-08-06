Bread + Puppet Circus to Kick Off Fall Tour in Middlebury

The circus is coming! The circus is coming! Bread and Puppet Theatre's circus, that is. On Friday, September 1st, Town Hall Theater will present the first show of Bread + Puppet's annual tour at the Middlebury College Snow Bowl in Hancock, Vermont. The performance will feature a mountainous backdrop and the iconic Bread + Puppet hand-painted bus – and begin with Bread & Puppet's brass band at 5:45.

This year's show will be a spectacle of protest and celebration that addresses the

urgent themes of the moment using paper maché, dance, and a live brass band.

Circus is perhaps the most iconic of the many performance genres for which Bread & Puppet is known. A Bread & Puppet Circus is a large-scale political puppet show which borrows from traditional Circus tropes and is performed in-the-round. Made up of a bright, raucous melee of short acts using diverse puppetry styles, it spans many moods, from slapstick to the sublime.



After the show, Bread and Puppet will serve its famous sourdough rye bread with aioli, and Bread and Puppet's “Cheap Art” – books, posters, postcards, pamphlets and banners from the Bread and Puppet Press – will be for sale.

All ticket proceeds benefit Bread and Puppet Theatre and Town Hall Theater. Tickets are required and available for purchase at Click Here. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. If you need assistance with the price of the ticket, please contact tickets@townhalltheater.org or call 802-382-9222.

Bring chairs, picnics, and a sense of humor.

Bread and Puppet will perform through a light rain, pause a performance and play band tunes to keep spirits up if heavy rain comes, and end a show prematurely if heavy rain persists. If consistent heavy rain is forecasted for the scheduled time of a performance, there may be a cancellation. In such a case, THT will notify all ticket holders by 12 p.m. the day of the show and all ticket holders will be invited to transfer their ticket to another upcoming show, availability allowing, or request a refund.