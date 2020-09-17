Bennington Performing Arts Center Presents DAYS OF RE-CREATION

The show will be presented on September 25th at 7 pm as part of a rolling world premiere.

Bennington Performing Arts Center (BPAC) presents Days of Re-Creation-A Virtual Play on September 25th at 7 pm as part of a rolling world premiere.

Days of Re-Creation: A Virtual Play is loosely based on the seven days of creation from the Book of Genesis. By Masi Asare, AriDy Nox, Erlina Ortiz, SEVAN, Nandita Shenoy, BD Wong, and Lauren Yee. Originally developed by Live & In Color • Devanand Janki, Artistic Director. Days of Re-Creation is a virtual play written entirely by writers of color.

BPAC, in collaboration with Oldcastle Theatre Company, Bennington College and Bennington Community Theatre, are participating in a 'rolling premiere' of seven short plays celebrating diversity. We are proud to present Days of Re-Creation-A Virtual Play, by Masi Asare, AriDy Nox, Erlina Ortiz, SEVAN, Nandita Shenoy, BD Wong, and Lauren Yee. Originally developed by Live & In Color, Devanand Janki, Artistic Director. Throughout the month of September, theaters from around the country will premiere their own versions of these seven 10-minute plays. BPAC's production will premiere on Sept. 25, 2020 at 7 pm for our audiences in Bennington and across the country in a free YouTube stream and will be available for viewing until 7 pm on Sept. 28, 2020. The plays were written specifically for reading/performance and recording on Zoom. The cast and crew are a combination of local talent and talent from across the U.S.

The directors for the Bennington Performing Arts Center production are Jennifer Jasper (Bennington Performing Arts Center), Nathan Stith (Oldcastle Theatre Company), Marisa Faller (Bennington Community Theater), Christopher V. Edwards (Actors' Shakespeare Project), Shawtane Bowen (Bennington College) and J. Paul Nicholas (freelance Director) with Kirk Jackson (Bennington College) and Oliver Wadsworth as part of the production team.

We are living in a time of incredible upheaval. Our daily lives are unrecognizable from a year ago. As a country we are undergoing a deep reexamination of the institutions that surround us. Each day it feels like we are recreating ourselves as individuals and rebuilding in new and better ways what has been corroded or purposefully torn down. 2020 will be seen as a pivotal year in the history of mankind. While it is a year full of fear, exhaustion, conflict, and death, it also has the potential to be a year of revolution, rebirth, and re-creation.

This is a FREE event. Please register at bpacvt.org/tickets to get the link to the YouTube video for the Sept. 25 premiere. The artists ask that donations be made to the following Vermont organizations: Peace and Justice Center, https://www.pjcvt.org/ and/or Rights and Democracy, https://www.radvt.org/

For more information about the production and the participants please visit our website at: www.bpacvt.org and www.oldcastletheatre.org or call BPAC at 802.447.0564.

