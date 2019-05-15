Announcing- Musical Theater, Comedy, Opera, And Drama On Screen At Spruce Peak Arts!

Spruce Peak Arts is pleased to announce an inspiring season of HD films featuring performances by London's Theatre Royal, National Theatre Live, the Bolshoi Ballet, and the Met Opera:

42nd Street - The Musical in HD film on Thursday, June 20 at 3pm

One of Broadway's most classic and beloved tales comes to cinema screens in the largest-ever production of the breathtaking musical 42nd Street. The musical, set in 1933, tells the story of Peggy Sawyer, a talented young performer with stars in her eyes who gets her big break on Broadway. Filmed in 2018 at London's Theatre Royal the production is directed by the original author of the show, Mark Bramble. This eye-watering extravaganza is full of crowd-pleasing tap dances, popular musical theatre standards ("Lullaby of Broadway", "We're in the Money (the gold digger's song), "42nd Street" and more), and show-stopping ensemble production numbers.

La Boheme MET Opera Encore in HD film on Thursday, July 25 at 2pm

La Boheme is an Italian opera in four acts by Puccini. The opera tells the story of a love affair between a poor poet and an equally poor seamstress in 19th century Paris.

"A thrilling La Bohème ... radiating warmth ... luxury cast" (New York Times).

Puccini's timeless masterpiece of love and loss features two casts of young stars. Sopranos Nicole Car (in her highly anticipated Met debut) and Ailyn Pérez share the role of the ill-fated Mimì, opposite tenors Vittorio Grigolo and Michael Fabiano as the ardent poet Rodolfo.



All About Eve National Theatre Live in HD film on Thursday, August 22 at 3pm

All About Eve tells the story of Margo Channing. Legend. True star of the theatre. The spotlight is hers, always has been. But now there's Eve. Her biggest fan. Young, beautiful Eve. The golden girl, the girl next door. But you know all about Eve...don't you...? Lifting the curtain on a world of jealousy and ambition, this new production, from one of the world's most innovative theatre directors, Ivo van Hove, asks why our fascination with celebrity, youth and identity never seems to get old.



Previously announced, Margaret Atwood : Live in Cinemas - HD Film Presentation, Tuesday, September 17 at 7pm and Wednesday, September 18 at 1pm

On Tuesday, September 10th, the wait will be over...The Testaments, Margaret Atwood's highly anticipated sequel to The Handmaid's Tale, is revealed. The momentous literary event will be celebrated with an exclusive cinema broadcast, as Fane Productions present an evening with the Canadian novelist, poet, literary critic and inventor.



One Man, Two Guvnors National Theatre Live in HD film on Thursday, September 26 at 3pm

Featuring a Tony Award-winning performance from host of the The Late Late Show, James Corden, the hilarious West End and Broadway hit One Man, Two Guvnors returns to cinemas to mark National Theatre Live's 10th birthday. Fired from his skiffle band, Francis Henshall becomes minder to Roscoe Crabbe, a small time East End hood, now in Brighton to collect £6,000 from his fiancée's dad. But Roscoe is really his sister Rachel posing as her own dead brother, who's been killed by her boyfriend Stanley Stubbers.

Holed up at The Cricketers' Arms, the permanently ravenous Francis spots the chance of an extra meal ticket and takes a second job with one Stanley Stubbers, who is hiding from the police and waiting to be re-united with Rachel. To prevent discovery, Francis must keep his two guvnors apart. Simple.



Frankenstein with Benedict Cumberbatch as "Creature" National Theatre Live in HD film, Thursday Oct 17 at 3pm

Captured live in 2011 from the National Theatre stage in London, this thrilling, sold-out production became an international sensation. Directed by Academy Award-winner Danny Boyle (Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire), Frankenstein features Benedict Cumberbatch (Hamlet, BBC's Sherlock) and Jonny Lee Miller (Elementary, Trainspotting) alternating between the roles of Victor Frankenstein and his creation. Childlike in his innocence but grotesque in form, Frankenstein's bewildered creature is cast out into a hostile universe by his horror-struck maker. Meeting with cruelty wherever he goes, the increasingly desperate and vengeful Creature determines to track down his creator and strike a terrifying deal. Scientific responsibility, parental neglect, cognitive development and the nature of good and evil, are embedded within this thrilling and deeply disturbing classic tale.



The Nutcracker Bolshoi Ballet in HD film, Monday, December 23 at 3pm

A timeless story, The Nutcracker, takes audiences of all ages on a magical journey through a world of enchantment complete with dancing snowflakes and dolls that have come to life, accompanied by Tchaikovsky's beloved score. Presented by The Bolshoi Ballet, an internationally renowned classical ballet company, based at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, Russia. Founded in 1776, the Bolshoi is among the world's oldest ballet companies. The Bolshoi is recognized as one of the foremost ballet companies in the world.



Watch for the announcement of the MET Opera Season for the upcoming year!

To purchase tickets, visit SprucePeakArts.org or call 802.760.4634.





Related Articles Shows View More Vermont Stories

More Hot Stories For You