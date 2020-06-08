AN EVENING WITH SUSAN HAEFNER Extended Through June

The Susan Haefner concert, premiered on May 30, will be extended through the month of June as FOLA (Friends of Ludlow Auditorium) answers the requests of a number of viewers. The concert, originally scheduled as a live performance featuring the musical talents of Susan Haefner and her guest, Lisa Brigantino, has been available for streaming on YouTube and Okemo Valley TV's programming and web site since that date.

Per Scott Stearns, FOLA Chairman, the interest in streaming the concert was surprisingly very high. For this reason, coupled with requests from a number of viewers, Okemo Valley TV has agreed to include the concert on its cable channel programming for several weeks. Okemo Valley will offer it on Comcast channel 1076 & VTel channel 166.

Patrick Cody, Executive Director of Okemo Valley TV, also noted that the concert may be streamed on either its video section of its web page (www.okemovalley.tv) or its page on YouTube. These are:

www.YouTube.com/OkemoValleyTV

www.OkemoValley.tv/SusanHaefner

Some of the songs included in Susan's concert are "Ain't We Got Fun", "Red Hot Mama", "Danny Boy", and songs featuring Lisa Brigantino's original music. As Susan indicated, "Our purpose in selecting these songs was to bring a smile, a bit of nostalgia, and connect with old friends and new".

