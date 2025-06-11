Spotlight: BACK FROM THE DEAD at The Shop Theatre

Renegade Arts Co presents Back From the Dead
Renegade Arts Co announced the premiere of Back From the Dead, an electrifying apocalyptic rock musical set to captivate audiences at The Shop Theatre from June 11th to June 28th. Prepare to embark on a thrilling journey of survival, redemption, and the power of music in a world on the brink of collapse.
In a post-apocalyptic landscape ravaged by chaos and despair, Back From the Dead:An Apocalyptic Rock Musical follows a group of survivors as they navigate the aftermath of a cataclysmic event. With its heart-pounding rock score and gripping narrative, the show delves into the depths of the human spirit, exploring themes of resilience, hope, and the enduring power of music to heal and unite.
