Spotlight: BACK FROM THE DEAD at The Shop Theatre

Since forming in 2017, Vancouver-based indie rock band, THE NOODLE BOYS, have steadily carved out their place in the local music scene with their distinctive sound and a fierce DIY ethic. Originally from Edmonton and Saskatchewan, members Brett (vocals/drums), Juliano (guitar), and Chad (bass) now call the West Coast home and it’s where their ramen-fueled story has truly taken shape. With a sound that dances between heartbreak and happiness, the band has built an identity that’s both emotionally raw and impossible not to move to.