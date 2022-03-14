Some Assembly Theatre Company to Present the World Premiere of THE WAIT LIST EXPERIMENT

With a surreal artistic edge, THE WAIT LIST EXPERIMENT promotes access to optimism for a post-pandemic future.

Eight youth who are on wait lists to see therapists have been recommended for an experimental pandemic peer support program, which takes place in the eye of somewhere unknown. Their journey has been long and full of unexpected experiences which force them to face, work through, and finally embrace their fears.

Created by diverse Metro Vancouver youth with playwright and director Valerie Methot, and several industry professionals, this timely theatre piece stems from conversations with youth who say the pressure to imagine their future during a pandemic is challenging - especially when trying to manage and cope with everyday fears and struggles. With a focus on mental health and addiction, THE WAIT LIST EXPERIMENT draws on various art forms for inspiration including comedy, drama, original music, movement, mask work, and visual design.

Some Assembly Theatre Company is in its 22nd year of bringing together youth and industry professionals to create and produce original plays that promote awareness, dialogue, and positive social change around issues that young people face. The company is the recipient of the City of Vancouver Youth Award for outstanding contribution to the youth community and the Deryck Thomson Award for exceptional contribution to community building and well-being.

Production Details: