Some Assembly Theatre Company to Present the World Premiere of THE WAIT LIST EXPERIMENT

With a surreal artistic edge, THE WAIT LIST EXPERIMENT promotes access to optimism for a post-pandemic future.

Mar. 14, 2022  
Eight youth who are on wait lists to see therapists have been recommended for an experimental pandemic peer support program, which takes place in the eye of somewhere unknown. Their journey has been long and full of unexpected experiences which force them to face, work through, and finally embrace their fears.

Created by diverse Metro Vancouver youth with playwright and director Valerie Methot, and several industry professionals, this timely theatre piece stems from conversations with youth who say the pressure to imagine their future during a pandemic is challenging - especially when trying to manage and cope with everyday fears and struggles. With a focus on mental health and addiction, THE WAIT LIST EXPERIMENT draws on various art forms for inspiration including comedy, drama, original music, movement, mask work, and visual design.

Some Assembly Theatre Company is in its 22nd year of bringing together youth and industry professionals to create and produce original plays that promote awareness, dialogue, and positive social change around issues that young people face. The company is the recipient of the City of Vancouver Youth Award for outstanding contribution to the youth community and the Deryck Thomson Award for exceptional contribution to community building and well-being.

Production Details:

Playwright/Director/ Set Designer/Sound Designer: Valerie Methot

Youth Writers/Actors/Musicians/Designers: Hiraeth Campbell, Fox Hunt, Mitch Broome, Ciara Wilkinson, Nghi Nguyen, Ayden Ramzan, Lily Truesdell, Fiona Jenkins, Isobel Galsworthy, Tiffany Adams, Ari Brewer

Video Designer: Sally Zori

Set Designer/Visual Artist: Duane Murrin

Set Designer/Visual Artist: Joe Baker

Original Music Composer/Performer/Sound Designer: Patrick Graham

Movement Director/Physical Dramaturg: Susan Bertoia

Script Consultants/Acting Coaches/Mentors: Tina Biello, Allen Morrison, Lauren Preissl, Sophie Labrie, Ljudmila Petrovic, Brogan Ho, Matt Clarke

Costume Designers: Nik McLaren, Anna Talbot

Music Mentor/Singer/Songwriter: Sophie Labrie

Indigenous Cultural Expression Mentor: Lauren Preissl

Expressive Arts Support: Heather McCrae

Mask Designers: Nik McLaren, Susan Bertoia

Musicians/Mentors: Stephen Fisk, Alison Jenkins

Technical Director/Lighting Designer: Jeremy Baxter

Lighting Designer: Jessica Han

Script Research: Youth from Pacific Community Resources Society-East Van Education Centre; Lord Roberts Elementary; Britannia Secondary PAC STORM

Photographer: Gaetan Nerincx

Social Media Assistant/Q&A Facilitator: Brogan Ho

Props Design Assistants/Mask Painters: Tikvah Wilkinson, Tiffany Adams, Lily Truesdell, Joe Baker, Nghi Nguyen, Isobel Galsworthy

For more information on Some Assembly Theatre Company, please visit the following platforms:

Website: www.someassembly.ca

Facebook: www.facebook.com/rhytag

Twitter: www.twitter.com/rndhousetheatre

Instagram: www.instagram.com/someassemblytheatre



