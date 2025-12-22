Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards; Metro Theatre Leads Favorite Theatre!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Shelley Stewart Hunt - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Metro Theatre 19%

WEST SIDE STORY

16%

Suzanne Ouellette -- CTORA Theatre

MARY POPPINS: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

15%

Stef Delisimunovic -- Theatre In The Country

SISTER ACT

8%

Tamara Jaune -- Theatre In the Country

OLIVER!

8%

Nicol Spinola -- Gateway Theatre

SHREK

8%

Mary Boonstra & Brianna Deitch -- Fraser Valley Stage

FOOTLOOSE

7%

Stef Delišimunović -- Gallery 7 Theatre

ONE FOR THE POT

7%

Halia Hirniak -- Deep Cove Stage Society

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

6%

Tracy Labrosse -- Black Box Theatre Co.

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

4%

Stef Delisimunovic -- White Rock Players Club

BACK FROM THE DEAD

2%

Viktoria Duchesne -- Shop Theatre

MARY POPPINS: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

22%

Shelley Boe -- Theatre In The Country

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

19%

Erin Gravelle -- Metro Theatre

RENT

12%

Starlynn Chen -- Metro Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

9%

Eve Partridge -- White Rock Players Club

OLIVER!

9%

Donnie Tejani -- Gateway Theatre

THE REVOLUTIONISTS

9%

Bev Pride -- Vagabond Players

SHREK

8%

Kathy McWhinney -- Fraser Valley Stage

ONE FOR THE POT

6%

Sharon Moxon -- Deep Cove Stage Society

SHIRLY VALENTINE

3%

Shannon Tauber -- Theatre in the Country

BACK FROM THE DEAD

3%

Angelina Chor -- Shop Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

20%

Christopher King -- Metro Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

19%

Chris Adams -- CTORA Theatre

MARY POPPINS: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

15%

Dann Wilhelm -- Theatre In The Country

SISTER ACT

14%

Lauren Trotzuk -- Theatre in the Country

TICK TICK… BOOM!

8%

Amanda Russell -- Vagabond Players

RENT

7%

Shel Piercy -- Metro Theatre

FOOTLOOSE

7%

Kate Muchmore Woo -- Gallery 7 Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

7%

Dann Wilhelm -- White Rock Players Club

BACK FROM THE DEAD

3%

Justin Anthony -- Shop Theatre

GRANDMA GANGSTER GUERILLA

19%

Leslie Dos Remedios -- Ruby Slippers Theatre

THE REVOLUTIONISTS

12%

Samantha Alexandra -- Vagabond Players

THE DA VINCI CODE

10%

Reg Parks -- Theatre In The Country

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

10%

Tracy Labrosse -- Black Box Theatre Co.

WE DON'T TALK ABOUT BOOK CLUB

9%

Nitasha Rajoo -- The Royal Canadian Theatre Company

TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA

9%

Dean Paul Gibson -- BARd Shakespeare

HOME, I'M DARLING

8%

Gabe Kirkley & Thomas Smith -- Theatre In The Country

ONE FOR THE POT

7%

Kayt Roth -- Deep Cove Stage Society

ROTTEN IN THE STATE OF DENMARK

7%

Darcy J. Knopp -- Bard in the Valley

LEND ME A SOPRANO

5%

Miles Lavkulich -- White Rock Players Club

WHO DRINKS MOCKTAILS ON THE BEACH?!

5%

Damon Bradley Jang -- Painted Fern Productions

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

15%

- Metro Theatre

MARY POPPINS: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

15%

- Theatre In The Country

GOTTA SING GOTTA DANCE: LAW LAW LAND

13%

- Norman Rothstein Theatre

RENT

9%

- Metro Theatre

GRANDMA GANGSTER GUERILLA

8%

- Ruby Slippers Theatre

SISTER ACT

7%

- Theatre in the Country

THE REVOLUTIONISTS

6%

- Vagabond Players

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

6%

- White Rock Players Club

ONE FOR THE POT

6%

- Deep Cove Stage Society

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

5%

- Black Box Theatre Co.

KNOTTED

4%

- The Royal Canadian Theatre Company

TICK TICK… BOOM!

4%

- Vagabond Players

BACK FROM THE DEAD

2%

- Shop Theatre

RING OF FIRE

2%

- Arts Club Theatre Company

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

17%

Keith S Woods -- Metro Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

17%

Itai Erdal -- CTORA Theatre

GRANDMA GANGSTER GUERILLA

15%

Jonathan Kim -- Ruby Slippers Theatre

RENT

14%

Jonathan Kim -- Metro Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

13%

Guy Patterson -- White Rock Players Club

THE REVOLUTIONISTS

11%

Alex Ross -- Vagabond Players

OLIVER!

9%

Sophie Tang -- Gateway theatre

BACK FROM THE DEAD

3%

Andrii Krupnyk -- Shop Theatre

GRANDMA GANGSTER GUERILLA

21%

Argel Monte de Ramos -- Ruby Slippers Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

20%

Kevin Woo -- CTORA Theatre

MARY POPPINS: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

18%

Tamara Croft -- Theatre In The Country

SISTER ACT

12%

Jayda Grant -- Theatre in the Country

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

10%

Jenaya Barker -- Metro Theatre

RENT

8%

Sylvia M. Zaradic -- Metro Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

7%

Timothy Tucker -- White Rock Players Club

BACK FROM THE DEAD

4%

Ricardo -- Shop Theatre

MARY POPPINS: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

17%

- Theatre In The Country

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

16%

- Metro Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

15%

- CTORA Theatre

WAITRESS

11%

- Arts Club

FOOTLOOSE

9%

- Gallery 7 Theatre

SISTER ACT

7%

- Theatre in the Country

RENT

7%

- Metro Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

6%

- White Rock Players Club

TICK TICK… BOOM!

5%

- Vagabond Players

OLIVER!

4%

- Gateway Theatre

BACK FROM THE DEAD

2%

- Shop Theatre

GRANDMA GANGSTER GUERILLA

22%

- Ruby Slippers Theatre

WE DON'T TALK ABOUT BOOK CLUB

20%

- The Royal Canadian Theatre Company

ACCORDING TO AURELIE

13%

- Langley Little Theatre

ROTTEN IN THE STATE OF DENMARK

10%

- Bard in the Valley

KNOTTED

9%

- The Royal Canadian Theatre Company

WHO DRINKS MOCKTAILS ON THE BEACH?!

9%

- Painted Fern Productions

BACK FROM THE DEAD

7%

- Shop Theatre

ROYALLY

6%

- Langley Little Theatre

LASA NG IMPERYO

4%

- Rice and Beans Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

24%

Argel Monte de Ramos -- Metro Theatre

MARY POPPINS: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

12%

Terrelle Klose -- Theatre In The Country

SISTER ACT

9%

Alexis Hope -- Theatre in the Country

MARY POPPINS: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

9%

Patrick Arnott -- Theatre In The Country

FOOTLOOSE

8%

Lauren Clift -- Gallery 7 Theatre

KNOTTED

7%

Jodie Aguinaldo -- The Royal Canadian Theatre Company

TICK TICK… BOOM!

7%

Nathaniel Johnson -- Vagabond Players

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

6%

Rebecca Erin Curtis -- White Rock Players Club

SISTER ACT

5%

Tori Kazemir -- Theatre in the Country

OLIVER!

4%

Anthony Santiago -- Gateway theatre

OLIVER!

4%

Miranda MacDougall -- Gateway theatre

BACK FROM THE DEAD

2%

Dalton Nelson -- Shop Theatre

BACK FROM THE DEAD

2%

Sophia Radford -- Shop Theatre

BACK FROM THE DEAD

1%

Manon Hayes -- Shop Theatre

BACK FROM THE DEAD

1%

Sierra Libin -- Shop Theatre

GRANDMA GANGSTER GUERILLA

18%

Abigail Padilla -- Ruby Slippers Theatre

THE DA VINCI CODE

13%

Paige Thomsen -- Theatre In The Country

HOME, I'M DARLING

9%

Hana Shiels -- Theatre In The Country

ONE FOR THE POT

8%

Monika Curman -- Deep Cove Stage Society

LASA NG IMPERYO

7%

Carmela Sison -- Rice and Beans Theatre

THE REVOLUTIONISTS

7%

Katherine Morris -- Vagabond Players

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR

6%

Emily Wheeler -- Bard in the Valley

WHO DRINKS MOCKTAILS ON THE BEACH?!

6%

Sara Mayfield -- Painted Fern Productions

ROTTEN IN THE STATE OF DENMARK

5%

Nikola Trotzuk -- Bard in the Valley

ONE FOR THE POT

5%

Tristan Manning -- Deep Cove Stage Society

ARSENIC & OLD LACE

4%

Hayden Clewes -- Metro Theatre

THE REVOLUTIONISTS

4%

Kelsey Robertson -- Vagabond Players

ROTTEN IN THE STATE OF DENMARK

4%

Elyse Maloway -- Bard in the Valley

ROTTEN IN THE STATE OF DENMARK

3%

Thomas Gage -- Bard in the Valley

ONE FOR THE POT

2%

Simon Drake -- Deep Cove Stage Society

Grandma. Gangsta. Guerilla

16%

- Ruby Slippers Theatre

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

9%

- Black Box Theatre Co.

WE DON'T TALK ABOUT BOOK CLUB

9%

- The Royal Canadian Theatre Company

HOME, I'M DARLING

9%

- Theatre In The Country

ONE FOR THE POT

8%

- Deep Cove Stage Society

THE REVOLUTIONISTS

8%

- Vagabond Players

CASEY & DIANA

7%

- Arts Club

THE DA VINCI CODE

7%

- Theatre In The Country

TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA

6%

- BARd Shakespeare

A NICE INDIAN BOY

5%

- Vagabond Players

CANADIAN CONTENT

5%

- Langley Little Theatre

WHO DRINKS MOCKTAILS ON THE BEACH?!

4%

- Painted Fern Productions

ROTTEN IN THE STATE OF DENMARK

3%

- Bard in the Valley

LASA NG IMPERYO

3%

- Rice and Beans Theatre

MAKING A KILLING

1%

- Vagabond Players

MARY POPPINS: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

27%

Reg Parks -- Theatre In The Country

WEST SIDE STORY

19%

Brian Ball -- CTORA Theatre

GRANDMA GANGSTER GUERILLA

14%

Kimira Reddy -- Ruby Slippers Theatre

RENT

11%

Starlynn Chen -- Metro Theatre

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

11%

Tracy Labrosse & James Barclay -- Black Box Theatre Co.

THE REVOLUTIONISTS

8%

Sandra Walton -- Vagabond Players

OLIVER!

8%

Ryan Cormack -- Gateway theatre

BACK FROM THE DEAD

2%

Meadow Stamberg -- Shop Theatre

GRANDMA GANGSTER GUERILLA

36%

Riley Hardwick -- Ruby Slippers Theatre

THE DA VINCI CODE

35%

Josh Osborne -- Theatre In The Country

ONE FOR THE POT

21%

Kayt Roth -- Deep Cove Stage Society

BACK FROM THE DEAD

8%

Jim Buckshon -- Shop Theatre

MARY POPPINS: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

25%

Vanessa Klein -- Theatre In The Country

WEST SIDE STORY

21%

Nicole Laurent -- CTORA Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

14%

Ivania Delgado -- Metro Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

12%

Danny Tepper -- Metro Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

7%

Gina Geoghegan -- White Rock Players Club

RENT

7%

Kurtis D'Aoust -- Metro Theatre

OLIVER!

6%

Tanner Zerr -- Gateway theatre

BACK FROM THE DEAD

3%

Ana Sofia Toro -- Shop Theatre

BACK FROM THE DEAD

2%

Harry Pering -- Shop Theatre

BACK FROM THE DEAD

1%

Emery Legault -- Shop Theatre

BACK FROM THE DEAD

1%

Marco Walraven -- Shop Theatre

LEND ME A SOPRANO

18%

Vanessa Klein -- White Rock Players Club

GRANDMA GANGSTER GUERILLA

17%

Yorlene Bernido -- Ruby Slippers Theatre

GRANDMA GANGSTER GUERILLA

11%

Evelyn Chew -- Ruby Slippers Theatre

THE REVOLUTIONISTS

11%

Ina Wang -- Vagabond Players

ROTTEN IN THE STATE OF DENMARK

11%

Vanessa Lazare -- Bard in the Valley

ONE FOR THE POT

8%

Abigail Walkner -- Deep Cove Stage Society

LEND ME A SOPRANO

8%

Skye Carter -- White Rock Players Club

ONE FOR THE POT

5%

Alan Toft -- Deep Cove Stage Society

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR

4%

Jonathan 'Sharky' Friesen -- Bard in the Valley

ONE FOR THE POT

4%

Michelle Stanley -- Deep Cove Stage Society

OPENING NIGHT

3%

Luca Herring -- Stage 43

BASKERVILLE

2%

Cheryl Minns -- Stage 43

GOTTA SING GOTTA DANCE: LAW LAW LAND

28%

- Norman Rothstein Theatre

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

28%

- White Rock Players Club

CAMP GONEAWAY

22%

- Ragamuffin Productions

KNOTTED

22%

- The Royal Canadian Theatre Company

17%

Metro Theatre

17%

Theatre In The Country

10%

Norman Rothstein Theatre

8%

Deep Cove Stage Society

8%

White Rock Players Club

8%

Vagabond Players

6%

Raincity Theatre

5%

Ruby Slippers Theatre

5%

Bard in the Valley

5%

Fraser Valley Stage

3%

Rice and Beans Theatre

3%

Ragamuffin Productions

2%

Stage 43

2%

Pivot Theatre

1%

Shop Theatre

