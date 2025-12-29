Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards; MARY POPPINS: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Vancouver & beyond.
This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Standings
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Shelley Stewart Hunt
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Metro Theatre
18%
Suzanne Ouellette
- WEST SIDE STORY
- CTORA Theatre
16%
Stef Delisimunovic
- MARY POPPINS: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Theatre In The Country
16%
Tamara Jaune
- SISTER ACT
- Theatre In the Country
9%
Nicol Spinola
- OLIVER!
- Gateway Theatre
8%
Mary Boonstra & Brianna Deitch
- SHREK
- Fraser Valley Stage
7%
Halia Hirniak
- ONE FOR THE POT
- Deep Cove Stage Society
7%
Stef Delišimunović
- FOOTLOOSE
- Gallery 7 Theatre
7%
Tracy Labrosse
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Black Box Theatre Co.
6%
Stef Delisimunovic
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- White Rock Players Club
4%
Viktoria Duchesne
- BACK FROM THE DEAD
- Shop Theatre
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Shelley Boe
- MARY POPPINS: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Theatre In The Country
23%
Erin Gravelle
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Metro Theatre
18%
Starlynn Chen
- RENT
- Metro Theatre
12%
Eve Partridge
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- White Rock Players Club
9%
Donnie Tejani
- OLIVER!
- Gateway Theatre
9%
Bev Pride
- THE REVOLUTIONISTS
- Vagabond Players
9%
Kathy McWhinney
- SHREK
- Fraser Valley Stage
8%
Sharon Moxon
- ONE FOR THE POT
- Deep Cove Stage Society
6%
Shannon Tauber
- SHIRLY VALENTINE
- Theatre in the Country
3%
Angelina Chor
- BACK FROM THE DEAD
- Shop Theatre
3%Best Direction Of A Musical
Christopher King
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Metro Theatre
19%
Chris Adams
- WEST SIDE STORY
- CTORA Theatre
19%
Dann Wilhelm
- MARY POPPINS: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Theatre In The Country
16%
Lauren Trotzuk
- SISTER ACT
- Theatre in the Country
14%
Amanda Russell
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Vagabond Players
8%
Kate Muchmore Woo
- FOOTLOOSE
- Gallery 7 Theatre
7%
Shel Piercy
- RENT
- Metro Theatre
7%
Dann Wilhelm
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- White Rock Players Club
7%
Justin Anthony
- BACK FROM THE DEAD
- Shop Theatre
3%Best Direction Of A Play
Leslie Dos Remedios
- GRANDMA GANGSTER GUERILLA
- Ruby Slippers Theatre
19%
Samantha Alexandra
- THE REVOLUTIONISTS
- Vagabond Players
11%
Reg Parks
- THE DA VINCI CODE
- Theatre In The Country
11%
Tracy Labrosse
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Black Box Theatre Co.
10%
Nitasha Rajoo
- WE DON'T TALK ABOUT BOOK CLUB
- The Royal Canadian Theatre Company
9%
Dean Paul Gibson
- TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA
- BARd Shakespeare
9%
Gabe Kirkley & Thomas Smith
- HOME, I'M DARLING
- Theatre In The Country
9%
Kayt Roth
- ONE FOR THE POT
- Deep Cove Stage Society
7%
Darcy J. Knopp
- ROTTEN IN THE STATE OF DENMARK
- Bard in the Valley
6%
Miles Lavkulich
- LEND ME A SOPRANO
- White Rock Players Club
5%
Damon Bradley Jang
- WHO DRINKS MOCKTAILS ON THE BEACH?!
- Painted Fern Productions
5%Best Ensemble MARY POPPINS: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Theatre In The Country
15%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Metro Theatre
14%GOTTA SING GOTTA DANCE: LAW LAW LAND
- Norman Rothstein Theatre
13%RENT
- Metro Theatre
9%GRANDMA GANGSTER GUERILLA
- Ruby Slippers Theatre
7%SISTER ACT
- Theatre in the Country
7%LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- White Rock Players Club
6%THE REVOLUTIONISTS
- Vagabond Players
6%ONE FOR THE POT
- Deep Cove Stage Society
6%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Black Box Theatre Co.
5%KNOTTED
- The Royal Canadian Theatre Company
4%TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Vagabond Players
4%BACK FROM THE DEAD
- Shop Theatre
2%RING OF FIRE
- Arts Club Theatre Company
2%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Keith S Woods
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Metro Theatre
17%
Itai Erdal
- WEST SIDE STORY
- CTORA Theatre
17%
Jonathan Kim
- GRANDMA GANGSTER GUERILLA
- Ruby Slippers Theatre
14%
Jonathan Kim
- RENT
- Metro Theatre
14%
Guy Patterson
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- White Rock Players Club
13%
Alex Ross
- THE REVOLUTIONISTS
- Vagabond Players
11%
Sophie Tang
- OLIVER!
- Gateway theatre
9%
Andrii Krupnyk
- BACK FROM THE DEAD
- Shop Theatre
3%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Argel Monte de Ramos
- GRANDMA GANGSTER GUERILLA
- Ruby Slippers Theatre
21%
Kevin Woo
- WEST SIDE STORY
- CTORA Theatre
20%
Tamara Croft
- MARY POPPINS: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Theatre In The Country
18%
Jayda Grant
- SISTER ACT
- Theatre in the Country
13%
Jenaya Barker
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Metro Theatre
10%
Sylvia M. Zaradic
- RENT
- Metro Theatre
8%
Timothy Tucker
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- White Rock Players Club
7%
Ricardo
- BACK FROM THE DEAD
- Shop Theatre
4%Best Musical MARY POPPINS: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Theatre In The Country
18%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Metro Theatre
16%WEST SIDE STORY
- CTORA Theatre
15%WAITRESS
- Arts Club
11%FOOTLOOSE
- Gallery 7 Theatre
9%SISTER ACT
- Theatre in the Country
8%RENT
- Metro Theatre
7%LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- White Rock Players Club
6%TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Vagabond Players
5%OLIVER!
- Gateway Theatre
4%BACK FROM THE DEAD
- Shop Theatre
2%Best New Play Or Musical GRANDMA GANGSTER GUERILLA
- Ruby Slippers Theatre
22%WE DON'T TALK ABOUT BOOK CLUB
- The Royal Canadian Theatre Company
20%ACCORDING TO AURELIE
- Langley Little Theatre
13%ROTTEN IN THE STATE OF DENMARK
- Bard in the Valley
10%KNOTTED
- The Royal Canadian Theatre Company
9%WHO DRINKS MOCKTAILS ON THE BEACH?!
- Painted Fern Productions
9%BACK FROM THE DEAD
- Shop Theatre
7%ROYALLY
- Langley Little Theatre
7%LASA NG IMPERYO
- Rice and Beans Theatre
4%Best Performer In A Musical
Argel Monte de Ramos
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Metro Theatre
23%
Terrelle Klose
- MARY POPPINS: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Theatre In The Country
12%
Patrick Arnott
- MARY POPPINS: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Theatre In The Country
10%
Alexis Hope
- SISTER ACT
- Theatre in the Country
9%
Lauren Clift
- FOOTLOOSE
- Gallery 7 Theatre
8%
Jodie Aguinaldo
- KNOTTED
- The Royal Canadian Theatre Company
7%
Nathaniel Johnson
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Vagabond Players
6%
Rebecca Erin Curtis
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- White Rock Players Club
6%
Tori Kazemir
- SISTER ACT
- Theatre in the Country
5%
Anthony Santiago
- OLIVER!
- Gateway theatre
4%
Miranda MacDougall
- OLIVER!
- Gateway theatre
4%
Dalton Nelson
- BACK FROM THE DEAD
- Shop Theatre
2%
Sophia Radford
- BACK FROM THE DEAD
- Shop Theatre
2%
Manon Hayes
- BACK FROM THE DEAD
- Shop Theatre
1%
Sierra Libin
- BACK FROM THE DEAD
- Shop Theatre
1%Best Performer In A Play
Abi Padilla
- GRANDMA. GANGSTA. GUERRILLA.
- Ruby Slippers Theatre
18%
Paige Thomsen
- THE DA VINCI CODE
- Theatre In The Country
14%
Hana Shiels
- HOME, I'M DARLING
- Theatre In The Country
9%
Monika Curman
- ONE FOR THE POT
- Deep Cove Stage Society
8%
Carmela Sison
- LASA NG IMPERYO
- Rice and Beans Theatre
6%
Katherine Morris
- THE REVOLUTIONISTS
- Vagabond Players
6%
Emily Wheeler
- THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR
- Bard in the Valley
6%
Sara Mayfield
- WHO DRINKS MOCKTAILS ON THE BEACH?!
- Painted Fern Productions
6%
Nikola Trotzuk
- ROTTEN IN THE STATE OF DENMARK
- Bard in the Valley
5%
Tristan Manning
- ONE FOR THE POT
- Deep Cove Stage Society
5%
Hayden Clewes
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Metro Theatre
4%
Kelsey Robertson
- THE REVOLUTIONISTS
- Vagabond Players
4%
Elyse Maloway
- ROTTEN IN THE STATE OF DENMARK
- Bard in the Valley
4%
Thomas Gage
- ROTTEN IN THE STATE OF DENMARK
- Bard in the Valley
3%
Simon Drake
- ONE FOR THE POT
- Deep Cove Stage Society
2%Best Play Grandma. Gangsta. Guerilla
- Ruby Slippers Theatre
16%HOME, I'M DARLING
- Theatre In The Country
9%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Black Box Theatre Co.
9%WE DON'T TALK ABOUT BOOK CLUB
- The Royal Canadian Theatre Company
9%ONE FOR THE POT
- Deep Cove Stage Society
8%THE DA VINCI CODE
- Theatre In The Country
7%THE REVOLUTIONISTS
- Vagabond Players
7%CASEY & DIANA
- Arts Club
7%TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA
- BARd Shakespeare
6%A NICE INDIAN BOY
- Vagabond Players
5%CANADIAN CONTENT
- Langley Little Theatre
5%WHO DRINKS MOCKTAILS ON THE BEACH?!
- Painted Fern Productions
4%ROTTEN IN THE STATE OF DENMARK
- Bard in the Valley
3%LASA NG IMPERYO
- Rice and Beans Theatre
2%MAKING A KILLING
- Vagabond Players
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Reg Parks
- MARY POPPINS: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Theatre In The Country
28%
Brian Ball
- WEST SIDE STORY
- CTORA Theatre
18%
Kimira Reddy
- GRANDMA GANGSTER GUERILLA
- Ruby Slippers Theatre
14%
Starlynn Chen
- RENT
- Metro Theatre
11%
Tracy Labrosse & James Barclay
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Black Box Theatre Co.
11%
Sandra Walton
- THE REVOLUTIONISTS
- Vagabond Players
8%
Ryan Cormack
- OLIVER!
- Gateway theatre
8%
Meadow Stamberg
- BACK FROM THE DEAD
- Shop Theatre
2%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Riley Hardwick
- GRANDMA GANGSTER GUERILLA
- Ruby Slippers Theatre
36%
Josh Osborne
- THE DA VINCI CODE
- Theatre In The Country
35%
Kayt Roth
- ONE FOR THE POT
- Deep Cove Stage Society
20%
Jim Buckshon
- BACK FROM THE DEAD
- Shop Theatre
9%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Vanessa Klein
- MARY POPPINS: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Theatre In The Country
26%
Nicole Laurent
- WEST SIDE STORY
- CTORA Theatre
21%
Ivania Delgado
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Metro Theatre
14%
Danny Tepper
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Metro Theatre
12%
Gina Geoghegan
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- White Rock Players Club
7%
Kurtis D'Aoust
- RENT
- Metro Theatre
6%
Tanner Zerr
- OLIVER!
- Gateway theatre
6%
Ana Sofia Toro
- BACK FROM THE DEAD
- Shop Theatre
3%
Harry Pering
- BACK FROM THE DEAD
- Shop Theatre
2%
Emery Legault
- BACK FROM THE DEAD
- Shop Theatre
1%
Marco Walraven
- BACK FROM THE DEAD
- Shop Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Vanessa Klein
- LEND ME A SOPRANO
- White Rock Players Club
18%
Yorlene Bernido
- GRANDMA GANGSTER GUERILLA
- Ruby Slippers Theatre
17%
Evelyn Chew
- GRANDMA GANGSTER GUERILLA
- Ruby Slippers Theatre
11%
Ina Wang
- THE REVOLUTIONISTS
- Vagabond Players
10%
Vanessa Lazare
- ROTTEN IN THE STATE OF DENMARK
- Bard in the Valley
10%
Abigail Walkner
- ONE FOR THE POT
- Deep Cove Stage Society
8%
Skye Carter
- LEND ME A SOPRANO
- White Rock Players Club
8%
Alan Toft
- ONE FOR THE POT
- Deep Cove Stage Society
5%
Jonathan 'Sharky' Friesen
- THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR
- Bard in the Valley
4%
Michelle Stanley
- ONE FOR THE POT
- Deep Cove Stage Society
3%
Luca Herring
- OPENING NIGHT
- Stage 43
3%
Cheryl Minns
- BASKERVILLE
- Stage 43
2%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production GOTTA SING GOTTA DANCE: LAW LAW LAND
- Norman Rothstein Theatre
29%A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- White Rock Players Club
28%CAMP GONEAWAY
- Ragamuffin Productions
22%KNOTTED
- The Royal Canadian Theatre Company
21%Favorite Local Theatre
Theatre In The Country
18%
Metro Theatre
17%
Norman Rothstein Theatre
10%
Deep Cove Stage Society
8%
White Rock Players Club
8%
Vagabond Players
8%
Raincity Theatre
6%
Ruby Slippers Theatre
5%
Bard in the Valley
5%
Fraser Valley Stage
4%
Rice and Beans Theatre
3%
Ragamuffin Productions
2%
Stage 43
2%
Pivot Theatre
2%
Shop Theatre
1%