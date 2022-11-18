SFU Woodward's Cultural Programs Presents OLD STOCK: A REFUGEE LOVE STORY

SFU Woodward's Cultural Programs as part of its 10th Anniversary will present 2b theatre company's internationally acclaimed Old Stock: A Refugee Love Story from Thursday, December 1 to Sunday, December 11 at SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts.

Written by Governor General's Award-winning playwright Hannah Moscovitch, and starring genre-bending sensation Ben Caplan, Old Stock: A Refugee Love Story is a music-theatre hybrid inspired by the true stories of two Jewish Romanian refugees coming to Canada in 1908.

This international hit is a humorously dark folktale woven together with a high-energy concert that explores how to love and find shared humanity after being broken by the horrors of war. It's about refugees who get out before it's too late, and those who get out after it's too late. And it's about looking into the eyes of God.