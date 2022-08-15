Realwheels Theatre Presents IN CAMERA Next Month

Jessie Award-winning Realwheels Theatre invites you on a roller coaster ride of the human experience with its final presentation of the 2021-2022 season, In Camera, which livestreams completely admission-free for all who wish to experience it in an exclusive limited streaming showcase from Thursday, September 8 to Sunday, September 11, 2022 at www.realwheels.ca.

In Camera skews the lens between realities in a brand new sleek and sexy translation from Jean-Paul Sartre's original classic French text, Huis Clos, that proves itself more eerily relevant to today's topsy-turvy world than ever before. Though Huis Clos (most commonly known as No Exit) has been translated in a wide variety of incarnations before, Realwheels has gone back to Sartre's original title for the play, which directly translates into the modernized multiple-entendre, In Camera, to distinguish this showcase production and to reflect that this streaming presentation is unlike any other audience experience.

Realwheels' Artistic Director Tomas Mureika states, "The only way to realize our new vision of the simultaneous subtleties and audacious tonal shifts that are the signature of Sartre's masterpiece and accurately capture what the playwright and philosopher was really saying in his subversive WWII-epoch script - and how it's actually proven to be generations ahead of its time - was to return to Sartre's original French text and start with an all-new translation, adhering as closely as possible to the story, characters, and themes that have been glossed over in many versions."

This bold reimagining is set during the 2020 global pandemic lockdown and explores connection, isolation, and the complexities of human relationships as the audience joins 'Estelle', 'Garcin', and 'Inez' in hell during an online meeting no one can seem to leave.

Cutting-edge special effects created by Simon Fraser University's prestigiously creative and experimental Centre for Digital Media and a fully diverse cast and crew will have audiences clinging to the edge of their seats as the characters maneuver their way around hell and another, more malevolent fourth character - the omnipresent and inescapable surreal online meeting platform that has become a global symbol for the real world pandemic lockdown. The show, a marriage between film and theatre, will be sure to leave viewers laughing, crying, amazed, and entertained by mind-bending debates long after the metaphorical curtain comes down. One thing is for sure: this is Sartre's masterpiece as you've never experienced it before - Realwheels has tried to capture his original classic as he might have written it in today's virtual hall of mirrors/surreal world.

Taking a cue from Sartre's own desire to make his ideas as accessible to as many people as possible, Mureika comments, "We've all been through quite a lot over these past couple of years. Now, with funding from the Canada Council's 'Digital Now' Grant Project and the integrated showcase work of the brilliant CDM Program, Realwheels is able to give this special production as a completely free gift to our audiences. We wanted to share this unique new take on a classic work as an admission-free limited experience to remind people that we are all going through this together - and all we ultimately have is one another."