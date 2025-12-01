The Improv Centre To Present 3rd Annual THE HEAT: An International Improv Comedy Showcase

🎭 NEW! Vancouver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vancouver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Improv Centre’s highly anticipated THE HEAT: An International Improv Comedy Showcase returns for its third year, heating up Granville Island for five nights of world-class, globally inspired comedy from Tuesday, January 27 to Saturday, January 31, 2026.

This year’s festival brings together distinctive voices and bold comedic styles from diverse backgrounds across the globe, featuring Michelle Impro (London, England), Dumb John Improv (Chicago, USA), Teresa & Folusho (London, England), the return of Second Breakfast (Aotearoa New Zealand), and Vancouver’s own The Improv Centre.

The showcase kicks off with an all-teams opening night followed by a talkback session with the international performers. After a show full of laughs, audiences will get an inside look at comedy scenes around the world, learn what sparks each artist’s creative fire, and finally settle the age-old improv question of whether or not audiences everywhere really do suggest the same things.

Throughout the rest of the festival, each performance pairs two teams – merging distinct cultures, comedic instincts, and improv traditions into brand new formats created entirely in the moment. Expect fresh perspectives, inventive storytelling, and spontaneous humour shaped by the places these artists call home. During the week, each team also takes over a spotlight showcase, leading the second half in their signature style – giving audiences a chance to pick their favourite flavour of funny.

In addition to the nightly performances, THE HEAT also features public outreach activities, including daily master classes/workshops for experienced improvisors and a free all-levels-welcome Community Jam for the public on the Saturday.

"We are so excited and overjoyed to have the opportunity to showcase such a range of skill and talent from our visiting troupes,” says The Improv Centre’s Artistic Director, Alan Pavlakovic.

“This festival was created to help show Vancouver just how incredible the world stage of improv is. With some returning visitors and brand new acts, we are looking forward to the unique magic that improvisors create together. Over the last few years, THE HEAT has built incredible connections between our home here at The Improv Centre and the broader improv community. In such a collaborative art form, these moments are vital to our growth. Being able to play and learn in different styles – and to have the (sometimes rare) chance to also perform with international talent and teams – is such a treat! The team here at The Improv Centre is proud to be able to bring this international festival to life and be able to share improv from so many different points of view. We are ready to bring THE HEAT!"

Put your passport away and experience improv that has travelled continents to reach you, right here at home, as International Artists bring THE HEAT to chase off the winter chill and ignite your imagination.

Tickets for THE HEAT: An International Improv Comedy Showcase start at $15 and are available online at www.theimprovcentre.ca, by phone at 604.738.7013, or in person at the TIC Box Office (1502 Duranleau Street).